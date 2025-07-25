Inside Neha Dhupia's Sri Lankan Vacation With Husband Angad Bedi And Kids

Celebrity getaways are always a treat to behold, and Neha Dhupia's recent family vacation to Sri Lanka is no exception. With stunning beaches, delicious local cuisine and quality time with loved ones, Neha's adventure is giving us major travel goals.

The actress shared glimpses from her beach getaway on Instagram. The reel of memories opened with a picture of Neha in a swimming pool with her husband, Angad Bedi and kids, Mehr and Guriq. The follow-up images showed the actress sitting by the pool and her son drinking a coconut-based drink.

There were also glimpses of the family relishing a variety of food on this vacation. From taking a walk on the beach to attending cooking lessons, the family made the most of their time in Sri Lanka.

In the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Before the big summer break ends... we sprinting beach to beach in #srilanka …Loved our stay @sheratonkosgoda @oa_dmc... you guys gave us the best plan ever !!!!"

About The Stay

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are staying at the Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach, a well-known beachfront resort in the southern part of Sri Lanka. The resort is just a short distance from the famous Sea Turtle Conservation Project, which offers a safe nesting space for turtles.



Kosgoda, the town they are in, is located about 50 km from Galle and 80 km from Colombo. It is known for its clean, sandy beaches where up to five different species of turtles come to nest. The whole vibe is peaceful, scenic and perfect for a relaxing getaway.

Why You Must Add Sri Lanka to Your Bucket List

Sri Lanka is a chilled-out travel spot that offers a bit of everything – beaches, hills, culture and wildlife.