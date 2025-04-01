Where To Stay In Sri Lanka On An April Long Weekend Trip: Wild Coast Tented Lodge To Ceylon Tea Trails, 11 Luxury Resorts

As April rolls in, Sri Lanka's sun-kissed shores call for travelers who seek the perfect long weekend escape. The biggest highlight of a trip to Sri Lanka at the moment, for an Indian passport holder, is its visa-free policy.

Visa-Free For Indians: Indian travellers need to apply for an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) free of cost before their entry into Sri Lanka, making it a no-hassle experience.

Sri Lanka, the teardrop-shaped island in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its beaches, hills, history, and culture. April is a great month to travel to the island. The harsh heat of the summer months are still a few weeks away, and Sri Lanka's proximity to India means a long weekend is perfectly doable (here's looking at the Good Friday weekend, April 18-20). A flight from Delhi to Colombo takes 3.5 hours; from Chennai, just over an hour.

So, if you're looking for a luxurious long weekend in Sri Lanka, take your pick from among clifftop hideaways, colonial charm, or a safari escape. Here are 11 luxury resorts to indulge in when in Sri Lanka.

1. Wild Coast Tented Lodge

Where the jungle meets the ocean, Wild Coast Tented Lodge is a luxurious safari escape in Yala National Park. Sleep in chic cocoons, spot leopards on game drives, and dine under the stars with an adventure wrapped in untamed beauty.

2. Ceylon Tea Trails

Step into a bygone era at Ceylon Tea Trails, where historic bungalows sit amidst Sri Lanka's lush tea fields. Ceylon Tea Trails is a collection of five tea-planter bungalows replete with vintage charm, scenic views, and serene luxury. Think of it as a sip of colonial elegance in the heart of the highlands.

3. Amangalla, Fort Galle

Nestled within the historic Galle Fort, Amangalla is a sanctuary of colonial charm and tranquility. With breathtaking fort views, lush gardens, and an indulgent Aman spa, it's where heritage meets luxury.

4. Cinnamon Life - City of Dreams

Colombo's heartbeat, Cinnamon Life - City of Dreams is a world of luxury, entertainment, and culture set 700 metres from the Galle Face Beach. With vibrant dining, a buzzing nightlife, and South Asia's largest entertainment hub, it's where Colombo comes alive in style.

5. Mount Lavinia Hotel

A timeless icon by the sea, Mount Lavinia Hotel exudes colonial elegance and romance. With a private beach, stunning bay views, and exquisite dining, it's where history of over 200 years meets tropical luxury. Located on Mount Lavinia Beach, the place is a 20-minute drive from the National Zoological Garden in Dehiwala.

6. Anantara Peace Haven

Perched on a rocky outcrop on the southern coast of Sri Lanka near the old fort town of Tangalle, Anantara Peace Haven is a sanctuary of golden beaches and roaring waves. From cliffside dining to Ayurvedic spa retreats, it's where adventure and serenity collide.

7. Cinnamon Bentota Beach

Where the Benthara River meets Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection offers a peaceful retreat infused with artistic heritage and elegance. Designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the resort also features 16 uniquely themed suites, blending comfort with personalised services and immersive traditions. Guests can enjoy diverse dining options, water sports, and curated excursions, making it an ideal destination to experience Sri Lanka's coastal beauty, culture, and warm hospitality.

8. Taj Bentota Resort & Spa

Perched on a sun-kissed headland, Taj Bentota blends timeless luxury with Sri Lanka's coastal charm. With sweeping ocean views, golden beaches, and world-class dining, every moment here is pure indulgence.

9. Amanwella:

Sri Lanka's sun-drenched south coast, a winding track through lush jungle finally reveals Amanwella and its incomparable seaside setting in Tangalle. Designed for blissful seclusion and natural exploration, this contemporary beach resort claims a vast swathe of golden sand, fringed with coconut palms, and lies close to revered temples, rolling tea plantations and Sri Lanka's finest national parks.

10. Galle Face Hotel, Colombo

Since 1864, the Galle Face Hotel has embodied timeless elegance, blending history with luxury. Enjoy colonial-style rooms, stunning sea views, and exceptional dining, Galle Face Hotel has it all.

11. Santani, Kandy

Nestled in the lush hills of Kandy, Santani is a haven of holistic wellness, where nature and tranquility bring you back to balance. Offering Ayurveda, yoga, and detox retreats, the award-winning sanctuary blends luxury with mindful living, ensuring rejuvenation that lasts long after you leave.

