7 Best Luxury Resorts In Himachal Pradesh Perfect For A Summer Long Weekend Trip

A picturesque jewel in northern India and a perfect weekend spot, Himachal Pradesh is known for its stunning landscapes. The beautiful state is home to some of the most luxurious getaways in the country.

Whether you want a quiet place to rejuvenate or indulge in some activities amidst serene valleys, this place has something for everyone.

From a peaceful retreat to a romantic escape to a lavish holiday amidst nature, Himachal offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. And the luxury stays promise an unforgettable experience wrapped in warm hospitality and spectacular view of the Himalayas. The biggest catch - a long weekend is all you need to explore these exquisite places!

1. Brij Anayra, Dharamshala

Where: Dharamshala

Nestled amid deodar forests and tea gardens, Brij Anayra is a 161-year-old heritage estate that offers breathtaking views of the valley and peaks. The timeless charm comes to life in 12 grand suites, each named after prominent figures who shaped the history of Dharamshala.

You can indulge in the finest food at the Duchess Lounge and Library or the Crescent Deck. Only 25 minutes away from Gaggal Airport and at a stone's throw from McLeod Ganj, this boutique haven can be your perfect escape into nature's lap.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 22,500

2. The Amaya, Kasauli

Where: Kasauli

If you have been yearning for a sanctuary away from the chaos of the city, this place is a must-visit for you! With the motto of reconnecting with nature and yourself, this space is a perfect weekend getaway.

Perched on the serene hills of Kasauli, The Amaya offers a blend of modern comfort and natural beauty. Elegant rooms and personalised services paired with panoramic views of nature allow you to slow down and rediscover life.

Designed by Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai, this place is built entirely by hand and without the use of any cement. Stone paved walkways, terraced fields, gourmet dining, saunas, outdoor pools - the place has it all for you! (Suggestion: If you're staying at The Amaya, don't miss a meal at chef Prateek Sadhu's award-winning 16-seater restaurant, Naar)

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 37,170

3. Brij Villa, Dalhousie

Where: Dalhousie

Situated atop one of Moti Tiba's highest peaks, Brij Villa is a colonial-era retreat surrounded by deodar forests.

Designed to captivate its visitors, this lavish retreat is adorned with colonial-era decor and exquisite artworks. It has spacious rooms adorned with vintage decor that offer comfort and elegance.

Guests can savour global cuisines at Cedar Restaurant, where each dish is served with flair and aims to fill your heart and your soul. If you want your weekend getaway to include regal elegance and warm hospitality, this place in Dalhousie is for you.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 14,249

4. Taj Theog Resort and Spa, Shimla

Where: Shimla

Spread over five acres of forested hillside, Taj Theog Resort and Spa offers an exquisite view of pristine mountains and sublime surroundings.

The amalgam of colonial charm with regional architecture pays homage to local craftsmanship. The breathtaking views of snow-capped Deodar forests from the resort are a unique experience in its own right.

If a fun weekend getaway is on your mind, you should definitely give this place a visit. From the beautiful Himalayan views to spa therapies at J Wellness Circles to activities like skiing in Narkanda or golfing at Naldehra, this resort has a lot to offer.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 17,700

5. Wildflower Hall, Shimla

Where: Shimla

Located at 8,250 feet in Mashobra, Wildflower Hall is a luxurious Oberoi resort exuding British grandeur. The 5-star resort in Shimla offers panoramic Himalayan views that allow one to lose oneself in nature.

While the mesmerising beauty of the mountains is a given in Shimla, the colonial-style interiors and modern amenities at this resort are to die for. Not only will you enjoy nature, but have access to activities like mountain biking, nature walks, and spa treatments. While it caters to all audiences, it can be a perfect romantic getaway.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 38,940

6. ITC WelcomHotel Tavleen, Chail

Where: Chail, Solan

If you want some respite from the hurried city life, you should visit the secluded gem, Chail. Amongst the breathtaking surroundings of Chail, perched on a hillside is WelcomHotel Tavleen. A property of ITC Hotels, this place offers elegant rooms, suites, and cottages surrounded by the magnificent view of the Shivalik range.

You can indulge in a delightful cuisine at WelcomCafe Monal or unwind at the K by Kaya Kalp spa, or pick a book and read it beside a cozy fireplace while enjoying the amazing view of nature outside. You can also participate in activities like cooking classes and mixology sessions to ensure a more rejuvenating stay.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 18,800

7. The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla

Where: Shimla

Want to make your visit to the famous Mall Road in Shimla memorable? Visit Oberoi Cecil - a Heritage Grand Hotel run purely by clean hydro-electric fuel offers all modern comforts.

The blend of colonial aesthetics with modern finesse comes together in teak wood floors, glowing fireplaces, and enchanting mountain views. At an easy distance from the major tourist sights in Shimla, this place offers fine dining, a temperature-controlled pool, and luxurious rooms.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 18,800

(*prices are subject to change)

