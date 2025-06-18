Florence In Italy To Get Europe's First Capella Hotel In 2027, In An 800-Year-Old Convent Complex

By reinventing a venerable complex of former convents dating back to the 12th century, Capella Hotels and Resorts is set to make its much-anticipated European debut in Florence, Italy, in 2027.

Where And What

Located in the historic heart of the Tuscan capital, in Via San Gallo, the hotel will be just a few steps from the Piazza della Libertà (the northernmost point of the historic centre of Florence) and the Duomo (cathedral).

The complex where Capella Florence is coming up has been home to the convents of Sant'Agata, San Clemente and Santa Lucia di Camporeggi, which hosted talented artists like Arcangela Paladini.

It even served as a military hospital back in the day.

The hotel is designed by renowned Italian architectural firms RPA and De Vita & Schulze, with interiors by French design house Liaigre.

This will mark the restoration of one of the city's most culturally important and storied properties.

"Capella Florence represents a natural evolution of our vision, bringing the Capella experience to a city where culture, history, and artistry are deeply ingrained in everyday life," Cristiano Rinaldi, President, Capella Hotel Group, said in a statement.

What Capella Florence Will Comprise

The 89-key property will include 33 suites, 56 guestrooms and 10 exclusive classical and modern residences with their own entrance.

Guests will enjoy two refined restaurants - one spotlighting local Tuscan cuisine and the other a refined Japanese sushi omakase.

It will be complemented by a rooftop bar, subterranean speakeasy wine vault and Capella's signature Living Room.

A separate Clubhouse will house a 600 square metre Capella Spa, with hydro pool, fitness centre and a wellness café.

It will include an indoor amphitheatre, which will pay tribute to the site's 800-year tradition of creativity and cultural exchange.

The introduction of Europe to the Capella Hotel and Resorts brand comes after the success of its properties across Asia and the Pacific. The hotel is expected to welcome guests from 2027.