'The' Museum Is Opening In Egypt This July. Visa Fees For Indians, And Where To Stay

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Grand Egyptian Museum will fully open to the public on 3 July 2025. It is located 2 km from the Giza Pyramids and will be the largest archaeological museum. The museum houses over 100,000 pharaonic artefacts, including King Tutankhamun's treasures.

After years of delays, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is finally set to open its doors to the public on July 3, 2025. Located just two kilometers from the iconic Giza Pyramids outside Cairo, the Grand Egyptian Museum is believed to become the largest archaeological museum in the world, showcasing four eras representing over 7,00,000 years of Egypt's history.

Why It Matters

While it was partially open to the public earlier, people will now have access to its final chapter and the museum's most well-known attraction - the treasures of King Tutankhamun's tomb.

This will be the first time since the discovery of this treasure in 1922 that it will become accessible to visitors.

What Is Inside The Grand Egyptian Museum

Upon entering, guests are greeted with an awe-inspiring 11-metre-high statue of Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II.

The Grand Staircase at the museum is adorned with over 60 remarkable artefacts, leading to the main galleries where guests can have access to Egyptian treasures and rich history.

Spanning over 90,000 square metres, the Grand Egyptian Museum will house over 1,00,000 pharaonic artefacts.

Beyond its exhibitions, the museum also features educational spaces, laboratories for conservation, dining options, and a vast garden with panoramic views of the Pyramids.

When Will The Grand Egyptian Museum Open And What Are The Timings

The Grand Egyptian Museum has been open to the public since 2023. However, the access was limited to the Main Galleries, Grand Hall, Grand Staircase, commercial area, and exterior gardens.

Now, the complete museum will be inaugurated to the public on July 3, 2025, with people having access to the Tutankhamun galleries and Khufu's Boats Museum, entries to which were restricted prior to the grand opening.

For those planning a visit, the Grand Egyptian Museum operates from 8.30 am to 7 pm on all days, except Saturdays and Wednesdays. On these days, the museum is accessible and is open from 8:30 am to 10 pm.

How Much Does A Ticket To The Grand Egyptian Museum Cost

The Grand Egyptian Museum offers tickets across different ranges.

Tickets for Arabs and Other Nationalities range from EGP 1,270 (Rs 2,160) for adults, and EGP 635 (Rs 1,095) for a child or a student.

For expatriates, the price is EGP 635 (Rs 1,095) for adults and EGP 320 (Rs 552) for a child or a student.

If You Go

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum means it is perhaps the best time to visit the country.

Flights: A flight from Delhi to Cairo takes about 7 hours non-stop. A flight from Mumbai to Cairo takes about 6 hours non-stop.

Visa: Indian passport holders require a visa to enter Egypt. A single-entry tourist visa to Egypt costs Rs 2,700. A multiple entry tourist visa to the country costs Rs 5,800. Take a look at the fees here.

Where To Stay

Egypt has many hotels and cruisers to choose from if you're visiting. Here's a look at a range of options, from luxurious to affordable ones.

1. The Oberoi Zahra, Luxury Nile Cruiser

Where: Cruise on the Nile River

Most visitors to Egypt add a cruise on the river Nile to their itinerary. After all, it is unlike any cruise in the world, given Egypt's unparalleled history. For a luxury cruise experience on the Nile, pick The Oberoi Zahra, which typically sails between Luxor and Aswan.

The Oberoi Zahra is known for its opulent suites, fine dining, and onboard spa. The cruiser provides an all-inclusive journey through ancient Egypt.

Tariff: From Rs 67,684*

2. Marriott Mena House, Cairo

Where: Cairo, Egypt

Located just 1.5 km from the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Marriott Mena House is set at the base of the Pyramids. The Giza resort is also near the Sphinx, Cairo University, and the Egyptian Museum. From pyramid-facing balconies to luxurious rooms, this place is good for leisure travellers and history enthusiasts exploring Egypt's ancient wonders.

Tariff: From Rs 39,610*

3. Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel & Spa

Where: Giza, Egypt

Approximately 2 km from the Grand Egyptian Museum, Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel & Spa offers an unforgettable treat that offers comfort with iconic views of the Giza Pyramids. From savoury cuisine to organised tours, to exploring Egypt's heritage, this place offers a mix of luxury, location, and leisure.

Tariff: From Rs 15,107*

4. Stay Inn Pyramids

Where: Giza, Egypt

Stay Inn Pyramids is a luxury hotel known for its modern amenities and stunning views of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Known for its tranquil ambiance, the place is just 3 kilometres from the Grand Egyptian Museum. If you want easy access to Egypt's most treasured landmarks, you can stay at this authentic, affordable stay.

Tariff: From Rs 6,798*

5. Steigenberger Pyramids Cairo

Where: Kafr Nassar, Giza, Egypt

Located 2 km from the Grand Egyptian Museum, Steigenberger Pyramids Cairo is a luxurious property that offers modern elegance near ancient marvels. It is believed to be an idyllic retreat for sightseeing and relaxation. Plus, it offers beautifully appointed rooms, multiple dining options, and a spacious pool area with pyramid views.

Tariff: From Rs 12,000*

(*Prices are subject to change)