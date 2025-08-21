Akshay Kumar Reveals He Keeps A Full-Day Fast On Mondays. Here's Why

When it comes to fitness in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar's name always tops the list. He is one celebrity who has always followed a disciplined lifestyle. No late nights, no junk food, no shortcuts – his lifestyle has been about consistency. While most actors experiment with extreme diets or trends for roles, Akshay Kumar has always believed in sticking to natural, time-tested practices, like fasting.

Recently at a book launch event, Akshay Kumar revealed one of his lifestyle rituals that keeps him light and energetic – a full-day fast once a week. "I fast on Mondays. Yes, full day fast. Sunday is the last meal and then after that Monday full day fast till Tuesday morning," as quoted by IANS.

This simple yet powerful habit shows how Akshay continues to value balance over extremes. Instead of overloading his body, he gives it time to rest and recover.

At the event, Akshay Kumar also talked about why prefers taking early meals.

"Why is it important to eat at 6.30 in the morning? It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late.

"By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast and again the poor stomach is working... I am explaining it in a very very simple way and you all know, you all know that the stomach, all the diseases come from there," he said.

The Housefull 5 actor further emphasised about gut health.

"I think the diseases will not come near you. This is what I always follow. So, it is important to eat at 6.30 pm because you get your time to digest your food and by the time when you are about to sleep, by 9, 9.30, 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest. It is a very simple thing," he added.

So, what can a one-day fast actually do for you? Let us break it down into five easy benefits

1. Gives Your Digestion A Break

The stomach is working round the clock to process food. A day of fasting gives the digestive system some time to reset. It is like giving your gut a mini-vacation so it can work better the next day.

2. Helps With Detox

When you are not eating, the body gets a chance to focus on clearing out waste and toxins. This makes you feel lighter and fresher. Many people even notice an improvement in their skin health and energy levels after a fast.

3. Improves Self-Control

It is human to have food cravings. Observing a 24-hour fast builds mental strength. You learn how to handle hunger and stop eating out of boredom. It is a good reminder that we can survive without constant snacking.

4. Supports Weight Management

Fasting one day a week would not help you lose 10 kg overnight, but it helps balance your calorie intake. Over time, it can keep your weight in check, especially if combined with regular exercise and healthy eating on other days.

5. Boosts Focus And Clarity

Since the body is not busy digesting heavy meals, energy is used more efficiently in a post-fasting phase. You may find yourself thinking more clearly and even sleeping better the next night.

