AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals 4 Gut Truths People Still Get Wrong

Your gut does a lot more than just break down the food you eat. Today, gut health sits at the centre of most conversations around immunity, mood, energy and even weight.

Most people believe eating clean is just enough. But gut health is a bit more layered subject. It depends on how you eat, when you eat, your stress levels and your daily habits.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, an MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared a detailed post on Instagram breaking down the four biggest gut truths people still get wrong.

Here is a simple breakdown of what he said:

1. Gut Controls 70% Of Your Metabolism

According to Dr Sethi, the gut handles far more than digestion. It affects 70% of your immunity and almost all inflammation pathways. It also influences 90% of serotonin, the brain chemical that supports mood. So when the gut is off, the body sends signals – brain fog, reflux, belly fat, sluggishness and irregular bowels. Fix the gut, and "energy, mood and metabolism all shift," he wrote.

2. The Gut–Brain Axis Isn't A Trend. It Is Physiology

Stress plays a huge role in gut health. Dr Sethi explained that stress can slow gut motility by up to 50%, increase bloating within minutes and disrupt the microbiome in as little as 24–48 hours. Even more than food sometimes. Simple habits help: calmer meals, slower breathing and mindful eating.

3. Most Underrated Habit

Night-time snacking is one of the biggest gut mistakes.

Dr Sethi said eating close to bedtime can triple reflux, spike next-morning hunger, and increase night-time inflammation.

His tip: Stop eating 3–4 hours before bed. This small shift leads to better sleep, lighter mornings, fewer cravings and reduced bloating.

4. 90% Of People Don't Eat Enough Fibre

Most adults barely get 10–15 gm of fibre a day – half of what the gut needs.

Low fibre means constipation, cravings, slow transit and a disrupted microbiome.

The gastroenterologist suggests aiming for 25–35 gm a day from fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils and seeds. The microbiome can begin improving in just 1–2 weeks.

Dr Sethi's advice is a reminder that simple shifts matter. These small tweaks create a big difference over time. And when your gut functions well, everything else in your system follows.

Also Read | AIIMS-Trained Gastroenterologist Recommends 3 Drinks For Fatty Liver Disease