Miss Universe Pageant Said Miss Jamaica Fell Off Stage Because She Wasn't Paying Attention, Claims Miss Haiti

Another day and another Miss Universe controversy has unravelled. On November 20, 2025, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry walked the ramp for the pageant's preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand. Suddenly, she fell from the stage, leaving the other contestants, authorities, and live audience stunned and concerned.

During the evening gown segment at the Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand, Henry accidentally stepped off the edge and fell. Miss Universe President Raul Rocha and Miss Universe Thailand Director Nawat Itsaragrisil were spotted quickly descending from the stage to help Miss Jamaica.

However, in an exclusive interview with People, Miss Haiti has claimed that the pageant authorities blamed Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry for her fall.

Miss Universe Pageant Said Miss Jamaica Wasn't 'Paying Attention'

Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini shared shocking details about the aftermath of Miss Jamaica's 'scray' stage fall. Not just that, she also shared how the authorities addressed it with the rest of the contenders.

The 22-year-old pageant contestant revealed that the contestants were called for a meeting where a staff member blamed Henry. "I don't know that they handled that correctly," she told the publication. "The first thing he said was it's because she wasn't paying attention."

"After he said that, then he was like, 'Of course, safety is our number one priority,' this, that," she added, clarifying, "But it's like, 'Are you serious?' That was really scary."

How Miss Universe Took A Toll On Miss Haiti And Other Contestants

Beauty pageants are not easy. The pressure and the onus of representing your country are too much to handle anyway, but for Miss Haiti and many other contenders, the contest this year came had more stressful moments.

Recalling her participation at Miss Universe 2025, Miss Haiti said, "There were so many little things."

"I'll never forget it was before [the pageant] - because we had a day in between prelims and finals - just sitting in my room with my roommate... our only downtime, which we did not have a lot of, and I'm sitting there thinking, 'Is this it?' We're looking at each other. We're looking at these articles, and we're not even talking," she added

We're just looking at each other with our faces drained," she explains. "And you just see dreams and hopes lost. That's so sad to me," Miss Haiti said.

On November 21, 2025, People shared an update from Miss Universe organisation. Henry's sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, was with her in the hospital. According to her, "Gabby isn't doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly."

A couple of days later, Miss Universe President Raul Rocha shared an update on her health. The statement read, "We are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge."

However, there is no update on how Miss Jamaica is doing now and when she will be discharged.

Also Read | "Fed Up" Miss Universe Owner Wants To Sell Pageant After Miss Mexico Controversy