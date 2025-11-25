Miss Jamaica Still In Hospital After Fall On Stage, Miss Universe President Posts Health Update

Miss Jamaica 2025, Gabrielle Henry, is on the road to recovery after her unexpected fall during the Miss Universe preliminary rounds in Thailand last week. The incident, which happened during the evening gown segment on November 19, left fans worried as videos of the moment quickly spread online.

Now, the Miss Universe Organisation has finally shared a calm and clear update – and the good news is that Gabrielle is doing much better.

Health Update On Miss Jamaica

The organisation's president, Raul Rocha, released an official statement, which was also shared on the Miss Jamaica social media pages. The focus of the update was simple: Gabrielle's health comes first, and she is recovering well.

The statement started by addressing the huge amount of speculation online. It read, “Out of respect for Dr Henry and her family, the Organisation maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status… matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family's discretion, or by Dr Henry herself.”

Raul Rocha also explained exactly what happened behind the scenes right after the 28-year-old ophthalmologist fell off the stage. He said that the moment she slipped off the edge of the stage, the team acted fast. He wrote, “Immediate action was taken to ensure her safety and well-being. I personally entered the stage to assist her, coordinated urgent medical attention, and oversaw her immediate transfer to the hospital.”

Raul Rocha added that he stayed with her at the hospital and even spoke directly with her family. To make sure she got the best possible care, he recommended extra medical checks – even more than what is normally done. According to him, several specialists were brought in to fully assess her condition.

Miss Jamaica Will Be Discharged Soon

The organisation also confirmed that it covered all expenses during this period. This included hotel stays for her family, transport, flight changes and staff support.

In the statement, Raul Rocha said, “The Miss Universe Organisation has assumed one hundred percent of all related expenses, including those of Dr Henry's family.”

Gabrielle Henry's fall happened during the evening gown round at Bangkok's Impact Arena. She walked out in a bright orange gown and looked confident, but as she reached the corner of the stage, she accidentally stepped off the edge. Viewers were shocked, and the clip quickly went viral.

For the last four days, Gabrielle has been under medical supervision. Raul Rocha admitted that there were a few stressful moments along the way, but the doctors handled everything well.

He shared, “There have been difficult moments and unexpected concerns. However, thanks to the excellent medical care provided, each issue was successfully resolved.”

As per the statement, the latest medical report says Gabrielle Henry is doing well and is almost ready to go home.

“We are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge,” Raul Rocha confirmed.

The organisation also said that they will only release essential updates going forward. Their focus, they said, is on Gabrielle Henry's recovery and giving her the privacy she deserves.

As she rests and prepares to leave the hospital, fans around the world have been sending messages of love and support. The Miss Universe Organisation says they will continue handling the situation with “professionalism, sensitivity and respect.”

