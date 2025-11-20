Miss Universe Jamaica Stumbles And Falls Off Stage, Viral Video Sparks Concern

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Gabrielle Henry, sparked widespread concern after suffering a dramatic fall during the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Bangkok. The incident, broadcast live and now circulating widely online, left viewers stunned as emergency teams rushed to her aid on stage.

Fall During Evening Gown Round Shocks Audience

The accident unfolded on Wednesday during the evening gown segment at the Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand. Henry, dressed in a vibrant orange gown, was confidently making her way across the stage when she accidentally stepped off the edge and fell.

The sudden drop caused members of the audience to jump from their seats in alarm. Miss Universe Organisation president Raul Rocha and Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil were seen quickly descending from the stage to help coordinate immediate assistance. Event staff reached Henry moments later and safely moved her off the set.

Health Update

According to The News International, Henry was transported on a stretcher to a medical facility before being taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for further evaluation. Doctors confirmed she is in stable condition and, reassuringly, did not sustain any fractures or major injuries. She remains under observation as medical teams assess her readiness to continue in the pageant.

Her participation in the Miss Universe 2025 final, scheduled for November 21, remains uncertain.

Henry, 28, is an ophthalmologist and a resident at the University Hospital of the West Indies. Crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, she is recognised for her advocacy for visually impaired communities through her See Now Foundation. She is also trained in music, with skills in both singing and piano.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz Calls Out Toxic Beauty Standards: "I Will Not Apologise For Looking Like My People"