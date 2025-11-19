Miss Universe Pakistan Roma Riaz Calls Out Toxic Beauty Standards: "I Will Not Apologise For Looking Like My People"

Roma Riaz, who represents Pakistan on the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, is refusing to stay silent any longer.

After days of enduring colourist and body-shaming remarks about her skin tone and fuller frame, she has come forward with a bold response on social media.

Roma Riaz Shares A Video Message

In an Instagram reel, Riaz directly addressed the criticism. She highlighted how deeply rooted colourism continues to be in South Asian societies, and how damaging such comments can be, not just to her, but to countless young women watching.

"I will not apologise for looking like my people," she said, emphasising that the attacks stem from the toxic belief that fairness defines beauty. Colourism, she reminded her followers, encourages people "to celebrate fairness and forget where they came from."

Riaz asserted her identity with pride, "I am Pakistani in my roots, in my values, and in every shade of my skin." She added that her skin tone mirrors that of the women "who built our homes, our families, and carried our nation in their hearts."

A Representative Of A Changing Generation

Riaz noted that she stands for more than just a title, she represents a shift in who gets to be seen as beautiful, strong and worthy. She said she proudly embodies "a new generation of South Asian women who don't fit into the narrow boxes of what society thinks we should look like."

Urging critics to consider the bigger picture, Riaz asked them not to undermine the image she is working hard to build internationally. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but if you don't have anything nice to say, please, for the sake of Pakistan's reputation, don't say anything."

She then turned her attention to young girls across South Asia, reiterating that beauty is not confined to narrow societal expectations. "Any girl who has been labelled 'too dark, too different or too bold' represents Pakistan just as much as anyone else," she said.

Carrying The Weight Of Change With Grace

In her caption, Riaz acknowledged the challenges that come with being one of the first dark-skinned women to represent Pakistan on a global stage. "As one of the first dark-skinned women to represent Pakistan on a global stage, I knew there would be backlash... change never comes without resistance. But I carry it with grace, knowing that every step forward opens a door for the next girl to walk through."

She also extended gratitude to supporters across borders, particularly from India, Latin America and beyond, who have uplifted her. Their messages, she said, prove that "beauty, kindness & unity go far beyond borders."

As the 74th Miss Universe pageant approaches, set to take place on November 21, 2025, in Thailand, Roma Riaz remains determined, empowered and focused.

ALSO READ: Manika Vishwakarma Stuns In A Sheer Gown At Miss Universe 2025