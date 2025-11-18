Manika Vishwakarma Stuns In A Sheer Gown At Miss Universe 2025

Manika Vishwakrama is representing India at Miss Universe 2025, and she has been impressing the judges as well as her fans. From making a style statement at a global platform to tactfully answering questions, she is winning hearts at the pageantry.

The 22-year-old from Rajasthan is preparing for the finale, scheduled for November 21, 2025. Ahead of the showdown, Manika turned heads around last night in Thailand, wearing a sheer gown.

Manika Vishwakarma In A Sheer Gown

The Miss Universe India attended the Night of Magic organised at Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa. She made an appearance in a dazzling sheer gown featuring metallic details.

The elevated version of the naked dress during the pre-finale event grabbed everyone's attention. Designed by Nha Mot 9192, this ensemble was nothing short of perfection. Every bead and embellishment was hand-sewn and glued to the sheer net fabric.

The shiny outfit not only reflected the light, but it also made Manika Vishwakarma sparkle in every frame. The futuristic outfit with a mermaid silhouette, flaring towards the hem, is a statement piece. Crystals, sequins, and beads added weight to the gown and elevated it to the level of a pageant competition.

Its plunging sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, and overlaid nude mesh created an illusion effect.

Manika Vishwakarma Makeup At Miss Universe 2025 Pre-Finale Event

The Miss Universe India opted for a smoky yet sparkly eyeshadow with long lashes, adding depth to the gradient. She kept it in the tone of nude brown and went for the dual lip technique to achieve fuller lips.

For jewellery, Manika donned studded earrings and skipped neckpieces to ensure the dress stays in the limelight.

We think her look was 10/10 and hope she brings home the crown.

