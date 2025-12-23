Miss Philippines Questions Miss Universe's Win, Says The Finale Was "Between Miss Cote d'Ivoire' And Me"

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant concluded with Mexico's Fatima Bosch being crowned as the winner. The decision did not sit well with longtime fans of the competition, as the president of the Miss Universe Organization, Raul Rocha, was accused of having a business relationship with Fatima's father. Some believed that this conflict of interest might have influenced the outcome.

Now, Miss Universe Philippines and third runner-up Ahtisa Manalo has shared her thoughts on the competition. The beauty queen revealed that she paid close attention to the answers during the Top 5 Q&A segment and felt that the round belonged to her and Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yacé.

In a podcast shared on YouTube, Ahtisa said, “Of course, I was hoping that I would win. I thought it was between Cote d'Ivoire and me during that night because I was able to hear everyone's answer."

She added, "I didn't even watch them because when you're there, when you're competing, you focus on yourself, you don't focus on other people. But when it's Q&A, of course, you can't do anything, so you just listen. So I thought it was between Cote d'Ivoire and me.”

In an interview released a few weeks after the Miss Universe 2025 finale, MUO president Raul Rocha allegedly implied that Olivia Yacé's visa restrictions might have prevented her from winning the crown. Citizens of Côte d'Ivoire require visas to enter 175 countries, which could make it difficult for a titleholder to fulfil her global duties.

Raul said, "She's going to be the Miss Universe who spent a whole year in an apartment because of the cost of the visa process with lawyers. Some of them require a six-month notice. The year's already gone, right?"

He mentioned that the Miss Universe titleholder is "the one who travels the most and has the most contact with people in the world," reported People. "If they require a visa in 175 countries, it's kind of difficult, no?" Raul wondered.

As discussions continue around the Miss Universe 2025 outcome, Ahtisa Manalo's perspective adds another layer to an already much-debated finale.

