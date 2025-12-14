Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Visits Cancer Hospital In Mexico: "This Cause Chose Me"

Fatima Bosch, newly crowned Miss Universe 2025, paid a visit to the Oncology Hospital in her home state of Tabasco, Mexico. She has been volunteering at the hospital for a decade. On Sunday, she shared moments from her visit on Instagram, spending time with children fighting cancer and HIV.

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Shares How Her First Visit To A Cancer Hospital Changed Her Life

In the caption, she wrote, "This didn't start with a crown, or a camera. It started years ago, when I was 14 years old, as a school activity that unknowingly would change my life forever. The first day I walked into the hospital, I immediately connected with the kids. Her looks, her stories, her strength in the midst of so much pain pierced my heart. I came out different, I knew I couldn't look away or move on with my life like nothing."

She added, "Eventually I decided to do it on my own, accompany them, support them in everything I had in my hands, with presence, with listening, with affection, with hope. Because I understood that sometimes the most healing thing is not the material thing, but knowing that you're not alone."

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Said, "This Cause Chose Me"

Talking about her association with the cause, Fatima shared that she has been volunteering at the hospital for the past 10 years. "I'm still here, not because I have to, but because this cause chose me. Because those children taught me that true purpose is born when you decide to stay, even when no one asks," she continued.

"My purpose is not dependent on applause or approval. Depend on a God who does not fail. And their opinion is ALL that matters to me," Fatima concluded.

Mexico's Fatima Bosch won the Miss Universe 2025 title at the pageant held in Thailand in November 2025. The beauty queen triumphed over other delegates, including India's Manika Vishwakarma. She was crowned by the previous year's winner, Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

Last month, she shared pictures of herself wearing a knotted silver ribbon, showing support for brain illnesses, disorders, and disabilities such as schizophrenia, Parkinson's, and dyslexia.