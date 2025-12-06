Miss Mexico Breaks Silence On Pageant Being 'Rigged': "You Can't Buy The Miss Universe Crown"

Fatima Bosch has only been Miss Universe for two weeks, but her reign has already turned into an unexpected lesson in dealing with noise, opinions and online chatter. Instead of enjoying a smooth victory lap, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 has had to answer questions about fairness, transparency and pageant politics. So, she has finally decided to speak for herself.

The criticism began almost immediately after the November 21 event, where Fatima was crowned Miss Universe. The ceremony was already under pressure because of a tense exchange between her and Miss Universe Thailand president Nawat Itsaragrisil, who called her a “dumbhead”. The moment spread all over social media, and soon after, he filed a defamation case against her.

Once Fatima Bosch won, allegations of a “rigged competition” spread quickly. Omar Harfouch, who served as a judge, even stepped down after the event. He claimed there had been a “secret vote” and went as far as calling her a “fake winner.” His comments added fuel to the debate and shaped the online conversation for days.

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Breaks Silence On Pageant Being Rigged

The Miss Universe organisation, however, stuck to its rules and processes. In a statement shared on November 19 through the BBC, it clarified that “no external group was allowed to evaluate the delegates or select the finalists.”

With the discussion refusing to fade, Fatima Bosch addressed everything directly during an appearance on Good Morning America on December 2. She calmly dismissed the claims. “Of course not,” she said when asked about cheating accusations. She added with a light joke, “Maybe you can buy a crown at Walmart, but not at Miss Universe.” She also rejected rumours linking her father to Raul Rocha, co-owner of the organisation. “My father has nothing to do with that structure, it's absurd,” she said.

For now, Fatima Bosch seems focused on doing her job rather than arguing online. The situation has also opened up a bigger conversation about public expectations, pageant image, and how quickly rumours spread in the digital age.

Also Read | Miss Universe Thailand President Sues Miss Universe For Defamation, Says Never Called Miss Mexico "Dumbhead"