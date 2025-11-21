Walk-Out Controversy To Crowning Glory: Meet Miss Universe 2025 Winner Fatima Bosch Who Was Called A 'Dumbhead'

The Miss Universe 2025 has finally concluded with Fatima Bosch of Mexico emerging as the winner, followed by Thailand's Praveenar Singh, Venezuela's Stephany Abasali, Philippines' Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, and Cote d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace, who finished as the first, second, third, and fourth runner-ups, respectively.

"Congratulations to our new Miss Universe. Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen. The universe shines a little brighter with her leading the way," read the caption on the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy

Bosch's victory comes after her controversial walk-out from the pageant. Hence, her victory is memorable. Miss Universe Thailand National Director Nawat Itsaragrisil called her a "dumbhead" after she disagreed to promote Thailand (host country) via her social media profiles.

She tried to explain her stance, but later walked out when the situation escalated. Other contestants also followed her steps. Seeing this, Itsaragrisil said, "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down." He later apologised, and the rest is history.

Who Is Fatima Bosch?

Fatma Bosch is a 25-year-old fashion designer who has studied in the US and Italy. At a young age, she was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD, but she never let this become a barrier in her strive to make her dreams come true.

Not only is she a fashion designer, but she also works and promotes sustainable style. She is also the first Miss Mexico from Tabasco to dedicate her life to working for children battling cancer. She even hosts an annual toy drive during the holiday season at the Oncology Hospital of Tobasco, according to Business Insider.

Mexico's Fatima Bosch Will Take Home Rs 2.2 Crore

Winning Miss Universe is not just about the crown; the pageant has other perks, too. Reports suggest that Mexico's Fatima Bosch will take home $250,000 (roughly Rs 2.2 crore): the same amount that Miss Universe 2024 got, according to reports.

But it does not end here. Miss Universe will also receive a salary of $50,000 (approximately Rs 44 lakh), which will be spent on her travels and initiatives taken under her brand. She will also get a home in New York City, and we don't have to tell you how expensive it would be.

Fatima Bosch will also retain the crown for a year until Miss Universe 2026 is announced. The crown alone is valued at over $5 million (around Rs 44 crore).

Fatima Bosch is the fourth Mexican to win the title of Miss Universe. Before her, Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010), and Andrea Meza (2020) have won the title.

