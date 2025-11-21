Mexico's Fatima Bosch Crowned Miss Universe 2025 Winner

The Miss Universe 2025 finale has culminated with Mexico's Fatima Bosch emerging as the winner. Miss Thailand is the first runner-up, and Miss Venezuela emerged as the second runner-up. Miss Philippines and Miss Côte d'Ivoire finished in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

"Congratulations to Miss Universe Mexico 2025, @fatimaboschfdz. Thailand is the stage for your next big moment. May this journey be filled with pride, joy, and the unique sparkle of Mexico. Go shine, reina!" read the caption of the video on the official page of Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2025: Top 12 Finalists

The last round of Miss Universe 2025 concluded with the top 12 finalists in the evening gown round. Before this was the swimsuit round in which Miss India Universe Manika Vishwakarma exited the competition.

This list of countries that were among the top 12 were Guadeloupe, Colombia, Cuba, Malta, Côted'Ivoire, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Chile, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and Venezuela.

Among them were the top five finalists: Mexico, Thailand, Côte d'Ivoire, the Philippines, and Venezuela. In the final showdown, the finalists were graceful while representing their countries.

Among the judges, Saina Nehwal, a badminton legend from India, was on the panel for the pageant.

