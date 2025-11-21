Manika Vishwakarma Is Out Of Miss Universe 2025. Could Not Make It To The Top 12

The Miss Universe 2025 finale is ongoing, and everyone is putting their best foot forward. Representing India is Manika Vishwakarma, who hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. While she is pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics, she made it to the finale of the renowned pageant.

The Miss India Universe made it to the top 30. The list included China, Colombia, Thailand, Brazil, the Netherlands, Cuba, the USA, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, and Malta, among others. However, Manika Vishwakarma could not make it to the top 12.

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma Is Out Of The Competition

While Manika was the first contestant to make it to the top 30, she is out of the race. In the swimsuit round that was supposed to select the top 12 pageants, Manika Vishwakarma could not impress the judges in her white monokini, featuring golden details, and hence, she is out of the race.

Miss Palestine is also out of the race, but her fully covered white swimsuit, boasting a white trail, has surely made headlines. The countries in the top 12 are Guadeloupe, Colombia, Cuba, Malta, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Chile, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and Venezuela.

Miss Universe 2025: Next Round

The contestants entered the evening gown round, and Chile was the first to walk on the runway. Maria Ignacia "Inna" Moll wore a sparkling pink body-hugging gown with blue details.

Miss Universe 2026: Host Country

Amid the ongoing finale, the host country of Miss Universe 2026 has been revealed. For the 75th silver jubilee edition of the pageant, Puerto Rico will host the competition. It will be the third time that the country will host the prestigious Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe finale is ongoing, and we will soon get the 2025 winner.

