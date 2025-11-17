Manika Vishwakarma Was Asked Same Question As Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe 1994. Her Million-Dollar Answer

Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the ongoing Miss Universe competition in Thailand. The 22-year-old has been impressing viewers not only with her sartorial power but also with her intellect.

On Sunday (November 16), Manika Vishwakarma, along with the other contestants, participated in the chain reaction question session. In the round, an interviewer asked Manika a question related to former Miss Universe (1994) and actress Sushmita Sen. It is safe to say, she answered it beautifully.

Manika Vishwakarma Was Asked Same Question As Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe 1994

The question was, “In the 1994 Miss Universe finale, Miss Sushmita Sen from India was asked, 'What for you is the essence of being a woman?' That's my question for you.”

Before sharing her own thoughts on the topic, Manika Vishwakarma reflected on Sushmita Sen's answer.

Manika Vishwakarma Answers The Same Question As Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe 1994

“When an 18-year-old girl in the Philippines answered this question in 1994, stating, 'What is the essence of being a woman?' She stated it very simply: Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you,” she recalled.

Manika Vishwakarma added that Sushmita Sen's words contained plain truth. So, if she had to answer the question, she could never take the truth out of it and only “elaborate” on the matter.

She said, “I would just elaborate on it. As women, we're often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we've the ability to nurture. Yes, we've the ability to create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us.”

“That's the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that's the essence of being a woman,” concluded Manika Vishwakarma.

Manika Vishwakarma, who currently resides in Delhi, is pursuing her final year in Political Science and Economics. She was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August.

Meanwhile, the 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Also Read | Meet Manika Vishwakarma, The Woman Representing India At Miss Universe 2025