Meet Manika Vishwakarma, The Woman Representing India At Miss Universe 2025

The 22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan is representing India on the global Miss Universe stage in Thailand this year.

The model was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August 2025. She received the title from the former Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha.

Who Is Manika Vishwakarma

Born in the city of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Manika Vishwakarma currently resides in Delhi. She is pursuing her final year of studies in Political Science and Economics at Delhi University. She was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025 in Jaipur. Before winning the national title, Manika was honoured with the prestigious Miss Universe Rajasthan title. Her journey showcases her consistent excellence in the beauty pageant world. At the national level, Manika impressed the judges with her persuasive arguments and strong answers in the final round. When asked to choose between prioritising women's education and providing financial aid to low-income families, Manika opted for women's education, stating that its transformative power can break the cycle of poverty. Apart from her academic and pageant pursuits, Manika is trained in classical dance and also practices painting. Her artistic talents have been recognised by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the JJ School of Art. Manika is also a passionate advocate for neurodivergence. She is the founder of Neuronova, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about conditions like ADHD and reshaping conversations around these issues.

The 74th Miss Universe

The 74th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The event will see Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Theilvig of Denmark, passing on the crown to her successor.

India has a rich history at the Miss Universe pageant, with three title winners who became global icons. The country's winners include Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000) and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021), who brought home the crown after a 21-year wait.