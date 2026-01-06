Travelling To Bali? An Indian Passport And Visa May Not Be Enough As Island Plans New Money Rules

In May 2025, 67,995 Indians visited Bali compared to 49,658 in April, a jump of 36.93% in just a month. Why not? It is one of the most sought-after destinations offering sandy beaches, rich culture, lush greenery, vibrant nightlife, wellness centres, and mouthwatering food.

The best part? Indian travellers can enjoy visa on arrival or get an electronic VoA for up to 30 days of stay. However, all this is going to change. You will now need more than just your passport and visa to enter Bali.

According to the latest update, the island's government is drafting new rules requiring travellers to provide proof of funds. The authorities aim to prioritise quality tourism, and this rule will apply to tourists travelling to the Indonesian Island in 2026.

﻿Governor Wayan Koster, according to 9Travel, has said that the island authorities want to ensure that tourists have the financial capacity to sustain themselves on the trip.

Antara, an Indonesian News Agency, quoted the governor saying, "One aspect of quality tourism is the amount of money in visitors' savings accounts over the past three months." Not just that, the authorities will also scan the planned activities and the length of the stay.

What Is Proof Of Funds Tourists Need To Enter Bali

Asking tourists to submit proof of funds to enter Indonesia is not new. In fact, for certain visa categories, this is a non-negotiable rule. For example, someone applying for a formal visa has to submit 3 months of bank statements and proof of $2,000.

However, this is a new condition for travellers applying for visa on arrival. There are a few things you need to keep in mind.

There is no minimum amount fixed that a traveller must have in their account. Instead, the authorities will first check the number of days you will be staying and the activities you will be undertaking on the island. Based on the itinerary, the minimum financial threshold will be set for each traveller.

Hence, be ready to share return tickets and itinerary details during the verification process.

Another aspect of proof of funds will be savings in the traveller's account over the past three months. You might want to keep your bank statements handy along with other documents for your Bali trip.

Why Bali Authorities Are Enforcing Proof Of Funds

Antara reported that 7.05 million tourists visited Bali by air in 2025, and another 71,000 arrived on the island by sea. In the history of Balinese tourism, this is the highest number recorded. And the destination has only witnessed an increase in the influx of travellers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, when the world started to put the pandemic behind, the tourism business association suggested Bali Provincial Government allow entry to foreign tourists. To lure a high number of visitors, various facilities were introduced, and over the past years, the continuous surge in arrivals became difficult to manage.

Establishing the need for new rules, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said, "This is to ensure everything is under control. When we travel to other countries, similar checks are applied, and we will implement the same approach, in line with policies adopted elsewhere."

"We must address this issue, and it cannot be resolved in a day or two. It requires patience," he added.

The exponential surge in tourists also birthed a few other problems for the popular island destination, including infrastructural and environmental changes. Not to mention traffic congestion, waste management, and flooding. The governor added that the island needs better governance and stronger regulations.

"It is important to determine which foreign tourists are allowed to enter and which are not, so that visitors do not cause problems and instead contribute positively, particularly to the tourism sector," he further noted.

Planning a Bali trip now comes with an extra step.

