The Best Luxury Resorts In Bali For A New Year Trip

Late December every year, flocks of tourists from all across the world board a flight to one of the world's most visited destinations. Bali, a tiny island in the country of Indonesia, welcomes guests from all over the globe in its busiest season: the last week of December.

And why not. Ringing in the New Year in Bali feels like slipping into a beautifully lit postcard. There are lanterns soaring over the ocean, beach clubs blasting music till dawn, and silent jungle escapes for those who would choose crickets over DJs.

For a truly memorable year-end escape, where you stay matters as much as where you go. And as a destination, Bali is famous for having it all. From cliffside infinity pools and private butlers, to jungle sanctuaries and beachfront glamour, take a look at these luxury resorts that span Bali's different moods and landscapes.

Whether you are a party-hopper, wellness seeker or family traveller, the list here has a retreat to match every idea of the perfect New Year's Eve if you're headed to the tropical paradise this year.

Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Ubud

Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, sits right on top of this list thanks to just how stunning the resort is. The resort was ranked among the World's 50 Best Hotels 2025.

Set along the Ayung River and framed by rice terraces and jungle, Mandapa seems like a cocooned Balinese village with only 60 keys. The resort has a mix of suites and private pool villas - 35 suites and 25 pool villas.

Mandapa sits inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. In addition to its suites and private villas, the property offers four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness centre.

Personalised wellness rituals, temple ceremonies, and long, lingering meals at riverside restaurants are part of the experiences at Mandapa. In addition, the resort also has an on-site 500-year-old temple. Mandapa's 'Disconnect to Reconnect' programme has an array of activities to choose from, helpful if you don't want to spend too much time planning your days here.​

In focus: Among the distinguished healers at Mandapa Spa is Ibu Ketut Mursi, an extraordinary blind healer renowned for her profound intuitive awareness and healing touch. Ibu Ketut Mursi works harmoniously with her assistant, Ibu Kis, to realign and release any blocked energy pattern through bodywork or reflexology.

W Bali, Seminyak

Sitting right on Seminyak's lively beachfront, W Bali is a mix of bold, contemporary design with that signature W sense of theatre: think a vast rice field-inspired WET pool, neon-lit bars and DJ sets that run late into the night.

At the property, the rooms and pool villas are sleek, high-tech and designed for pre- and post-party lounging. The ocean-facing suites at W Bali promise to keep you close to the action.

New Year's Eve at the resort typically means elaborate dinners, live music and beachside countdowns that spill straight onto the sand.​

The St Regis Bali Resort, Nusa Dua

Nusa Dua, Bali's polished beachfront enclave, is home to The St Regis Bali Resort, which sits on a pristine stretch of sand. The resort offers expansive suites, villas and residences, many with direct beach access, private pools and generous outdoor spaces.

At St Regis Bali, the aesthetic is classic, with lush gardens, elegant interiors and a lagoon-like pool that runs through the property. Rooms come with a signature 24-hour butler service.

The resort is also famed for its lavish breakfasts and destination dining, and a great choice for couples and families who want glamour without chaos, and a sophisticated but relaxed New Year by the sea.​

Six Senses Uluwatu

Perched dramatically on the cliffs of the Bukit peninsula, Six Senses Uluwatu is just the pick for you if you want to welcome the New Year with cinematic Indian Ocean views. Villas and suites spill down the cliffside, many with private pools that seem to merge into the horizon.

The property boasts a total of 103 keys, including 28 sky suites and penthouses, 62 one-bedroom villas, and 7 two-bedroom villas. All the stay options come designed to blend contemporary comforts with local Balinese touches.

Wellness, true to the Six Senses philosophy, sits bang at the heart of the experience. Destination spa, yoga pavilions, non-invasive health screenings and tailored programmes at Six Senses help you take that much-needed break from the mundanity of daily life.

Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud

If you have ever seen a photo of a two-tiered jungle infinity pool in Bali, it was probably taken at Hanging Gardens of Bali. This all-villa resort, hidden deep in Ubud's rainforest above the Ayung River gorge, is a fantasy of steep jungle slopes, curving pathways and private pools perched in the treetops.

The star attraction at Hanging Gardens, however, is the award-winning split-level infinity pool. The pool often finds itself named among the world's most spectacular, designed to mimic the contours of the landscape.

The resort is perfect for couples and small groups who want drama and romance in equal measure, plus plenty of Instagram moments.

Aman Villas, Nusa Dua

If a private, ultra-luxury cocoon over a typical resort is your pick, Aman Villas at Nusa Dua is just the discreet, villa-only address. These four- to six-bedroom villas sit within a gated estate, each completely self-contained with private pools, tropical gardens, and dedicated staff including a chef and butlers.

Balinese details pepper the serene and spacious interiors at the villas here, which are done in all marble and neutral tones. Libraries, home theatres and expansive outdoor dining areas are villa highlights. Guests also have access to an exclusive beach area nearby, making it easy to split your time between ocean and home.​

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Bali at Jimbaran Bay is like a hillside Balinese village that spills down to a wide, crescent-shaped beach. Every villa here comes with its own plunge pool and open-air pavilions, and a private deck. The resort comprises 156 keys, which include 147 villas and 9 residence villas.

The resort strikes a beautiful balance between family-friendly and romantic: there is a kids' club, cooking school, beach club and spa, as well as plenty of quiet corners for couples. Jimbaran itself is known for its seafood shacks and sunset dinners. The resort fronts local flavour, integrated dramatically into elevated dining experiences.​

Capella Ubud

Capella Ubud is where luxury camping turns fantastical. The resort is set in a dense rainforest near Ubud. The key highlight? This is a tented camp, featuring a small number of ultra-luxe 'tents', each with a private saltwater pool, hammered copper tubs and eclectic decor inspired by 19th-century explorers.

The location feels theatrical yet deeply connected to nature. You don't find large concrete buildings here, only structures that are carefully woven into the landscape. Discreetly hidden from view, Capella Ubud spells quiet luxury out loud. The property offers 22 one-bedroom tents and one two-bedroom lodge, each featuring its own private pool.