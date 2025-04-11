Vietnam Has E-Visa, Visa On Arrival For Indians: Top 10 Luxury Hotels And Resorts To Stay At

Vietnam is a stunning country that features the best of natural beauty, rich culture, and high-end luxury experiences. From the bustling cities to the pristine beaches, Vietnam is high on the must-visit list of Indians these days.

Skyrocketing popularity among Indians: In fact, Indian arrivals in Vietnam saw a whopping 297% rise over pre-pandemic levels, with a footfall of 5,00,000.

Ease of visa for Indian passport holders: The reasons behind this skyrocketing popularity of Vietnam among Indian passport holders, primarily, is the ease of visa. Indian passport holders are eligible for an e-visa, or a visa on arrival in Vietnam. In addition, direct flights from India to Vietnam have made it easier for Indian travellers to visit this gem in Southeast Asia.

Currency: Indians also have the advantage of a stronger currency in Vietnam. 1 INR converts to 299 Vietnamese dong. Hotels, food, transport are all affordable in Vietnam, making it easier to spend a long and luxurious holiday in this destination.

So, in case you're planning to visit Vietnam, here are the top 10 luxury hotels and resorts you can pick from.

1. Amanoi Resort

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Ninh Thuan

Amanoi Resort is one of the most luxurious resorts in Vietnam and is located near a national park and a pristine bay. The resort features premium private pavilions, infinity pools and stunning views of the jungle that are sure to make for the best staycation experience.

2. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Nha Trang

This stunning resort offers Water Pool Villas that provide breathtaking ocean views and private access into the sea-an exclusive sanctuary where barefoot luxury meets raw nature. One can reach the resort only by boat, and enjoy the best of secluded luxury.

3. Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Hoi An

Designed with modern style, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai features a luxury spa that floats on a lotus pond and offers crystal singing bowl rituals that are perfect to relax and unwind.

4. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Da Nang

An architectural masterpiece by the renowned Bill Bensley, this resort provides the most premium suites that seem to touch the clouds. The resort also offers views of the Son Tra Peninsula's beauty, along with fine dining and deluxe services.

5. The Reverie Saigon

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Ho Chi Minh City

The Reverie Saigon is a stunning display of Italian style with wonderfully designed interiors and a three-metre-tall emerald-and-gold Baldi clock, along with the best dining options and picturesque views.

6. Sofitel Legend Metropole

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Hanoi

Another luxurious gem is the Sofitel Legend Metropole that features a wartime bunker beneath its foundations. The place also offers private access to heritage spots and some of the best luxury services to make for an unforgettable travel experience.

7. InterContinental Grand Ho Tram

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Vung Tau

This luxury resort in Vung Tau features a vibrant casino, premium golf course, and private beachfront cabanas that offer private pools and butler service that caters to personal needs and choices.

8. Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Hanoi

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is the ultimate definition of luxury with its 24K gold-plated interiors. The place offers premium services and fine dining along with luxury experiences that are absolutely worth a try.

9. Banyan Tree Lang Co

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Hue

This resort offers premium lagoon villas that feature their own infinity pool. Each villa has a villa host who caters to the needs of the guests. The resort is also famous for its imperial-style tea ceremonies and vibrant beachside BBQs.

10. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Phu Quoc

Another stunning resort designed by Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa features a university-like style, with each building crafted after a "faculty". Guests can enjoy premium drinks in the Department of Chemistry bar or spend some relaxing time in the luxury spa.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

