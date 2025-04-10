Thailand Is Visa-Free For Indians: Top 12 Luxury Resorts In Bangkok, Krabi, Koh Samui

Thailand is one of Asia's most-visited countries, and not for nothing. The country, known for its pristine beaches, lush-green islands and energetic cities, attracts millions of tourists from all over the world, with a major chunk of it being Indian travellers.

For Indian passport holders, Thailand is visa-free. With direct access from Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, Thailand is a hop, skip and jump from India. The country also features stunning resorts, high-end luxury, and affordable options for the perfect vacation plan. Point to note: The White Lotus, the finale of which was just aired, was also shot in Thailand this season, leading to a surge in the number of visitors to the country.

So, if you're visiting Thailand and want to splurge on stay, here are the top 12 luxury resorts in Thailand from its capital Bangkok, to islands like Krabi to Koh Samui. Take a look.

1.Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Krabi

Phulay Bay is located near limestone cliffs in the Andaman Sea, and features stunning villas, private pools, and a butler service that caters to personal needs and choices. Guests can also enjoy a seaside dinner with premium services and fine dining.

2. Rayavadee Krabi

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Krabi

Rayavadee Krabi is a jungle-themed resort that offers premium services, private access to beaches like Railay Beach, along with high-end luxury experiences that make for the best vacation plan. If you're staying at the resort, don't miss a meal at The Grotto, Rayavadee's stunning cave restaurant that has sunset views like nowhere else.

3. Banyan Tree Krabi

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Krabi

This stunning resort in Krabi provides a breathtaking beachfront and offers premium pools, sophisticated rooms with ocean views, and fine dining. The place is also famous for its unique rainforest-themed spa, which is renowned for some of the most relaxing therapies.

4. Pimalai Resort & Spa

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Lanta

Pimalai is the ultimate definition of luxury with its premium villas, deluxe infinity pools, and stunning design. The place is perfect to enjoy a silent evening by the marine park, making for an experience that is both comforting and personal.

5. Zeavola Resort

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Phi Phi Islands

Zeavola is a village-style resort that features luxurious teakwood villas designed sustainably. The resort is a haven for nature lovers as it provides some of the most stunning views and peaceful therapies to unwind and relax.

6. Six Senses Yao Noi

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Yao Noi

Six Senses Yao Noi offers cliffside villas with private infinity pools, premium treehouse-style dining, and views of the stunning sunset. The resort is a perfect spot to experience luxury blended with comfort, making for a home-like feel away from home.

7. Four Seasons Resort

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Samui

With stunning ocean views and some of the most luxurious villas, Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui is yet another high-end hotel. The resort features private pools and elegant rooms with an open-air Muay Thai ring, where one can learn from professional fighters and experts.

8. Banyan Tree Koh Samui

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Samui

Banyan Tree is a contemporary-styled resort that features luxurious hillside villas, infinity pools, and premium services. The resort is also famous for its luxurious spa that features the "Rainforest" hydrotherapy circuit, known for its relaxing qualities.

9. Conrad Koh Samui

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Samui

This resort features sophisticated rooms that offer views of the stunning sunset. The place also has floor-to-ceiling windows, premium soaking tubs, and a luxurious wine cellar that holds some of the top selections to try from.

10. W Koh Samui

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Koh Samui

W Koh Samui offers private beachfront villas that are designed in contemporary style. Along with fine dining, the resort also features the "WooBar", which is known for its cocktails that cater to personal tastes, along with many more exciting experiences.

11. The Peninsula Bangkok

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Bangkok

The Peninsula is a luxurious riverside resort that is a stunning display of sophistication and elegance. It has premium suites with views of the Chao Phraya River, along with a private 24-hour butler service.

(Read the NDTV review of The Peninsula Bangkok)

12. The Siam Bangkok

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Bangkok

The Siam is a boutique resort that features creatively designed premium suites and fine dining. The resort is unique for its Muay Thai ring and traditional tattoo studio, which offers private access to rich Thai culture and traditions.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

Also Read | In Ajabgarh, Rajasthan: Paranormal Tourism And Discovering Luxury In An Abandoned Land