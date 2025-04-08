In Ajabgarh, Rajasthan: Paranormal Tourism And Discovering Luxury In An Abandoned Land

When we entered the premises of Ajabgarh on a sunny Friday afternoon, I knew little about Bhangarh, the "in"-famous curse, and the history of this place in the foothills of the Aravallis. As a blurry Ajabgarh Fort came into view, I knew there were stories waiting there.

Rajasthan's Ajabgarh, located in the Alwar district, is no Jaipur, Udaipur or Jaisalmer. An abandoned village, a cursed place, a mysterious palace - this lesser-known stony region has everything that might go against the traditional ideas of tourism. But trust a new luxury resort to change all of that.

Spread across 30 acres of pristine land, Ananta Spa & Resort is trying to rebuild the image of a once-"haunted" area, known for its negative energy.

The Ajabgarh Story And Paranormal Tourism

Bhangarh and Ajabgarh are spoken of in the same breath. Situated in the Rajgarh area, in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bhangarh Fort lies just at the border of the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Ajabgarh is the neighbouring village, and comes with a fort of its own.

Bhangarh and Ajabgarh were tied together by the same curse. Ajabgarh, says the local folklore, was deserted overnight around the same time that Bhangarh was "cursed".

Two main legends explain the Bhangarh-Ajabgarh "curse". The first goes: A sage, Guru Balu Nath, told the Bhangarh maharaja that no shadow should fall on his home. When columns were added to the Bhangarh Fort, the sage's home was in the dark. He cursed the twin villages of Bhangarh and Ajabgarh, and both were deserted.

The second, and more interesting story, is that a black magician fell in love with the Bhangarh princess. She did not like him or his love potion. When she threw the love potion away, a rock crushed the black magician to death. However, not without a curse. The black magician's curse led to the royal family, along with the entire village, leaving Bhangarh. Ajabgarh followed suit.

A "haunted" place isn't quite the location of choice for a luxury resort. So, why Ajabgarh?

Ananta Spa & Resort director Ashutosh Goyal tells NDTV, "Consumers are always attracted to places that are out of the box. If you give them something unique, they will be attracted; that's what we have seen at our previous properties [Ananta has a chain of luxury properties around India, from Ranthambore to Pushkar]. We also want to educate people on Ajabgarh," says Goyal.

"Everything has a cycle. This region has a lot of negative energy. But in history, rajas and maharajas lived here. Jaipur or Udaipur was not the hub. It's Ajabgarh that the rajas chose as their base. After the Bhangarh curse, people started to move out. A curse persisted for a few years. Now, the time has come to make people aware of the positive energy of the place," says Goyal.

So, we set out for ourselves to see the "negative energies" and the luxury resort trying to combat it.

First Impressions

The vastness of the property was overwhelming. Sprawling over 30 acres, the resort boasts of beauty, aesthetics and sustainable consumption, all in the same place.

The lush green, the flowers in and around the villas, the blue sky - all seemed to be waiting to welcome us.

The ornate chandelier at the reception, the high ceilings (which is a special feature in the Bamboo Villas - more on that later) and the general architecture of the resort captivated our attention.

Diving Deep

For its villas, Ananta picks elements of nature, blending luxury with earthiness, and the contemporary with the ancient. Here's a lowdown on the four kinds of villas at the property.

Fire Villas: These villas, inspired by the Rajasthani Jhopda and spanning 800 sq ft each, showcases bold architecture inspired by cubist forms and the vibrant reds of Gulmohar trees. Their interiors pulse with energy, offering sleek, minimalist designs accented with fiery hues.

Fire Villas are inspired by the Rajasthani Jhopda

● Earth Villas: Inspired by Rajasthani Bhonga houses, these villas are 1,650 sq ft each, with circular mud structures and conical thatched roofs. The Earth Villas are the most expensive ones from among the Ananta Ajabgarh offering.

Earth Villas

The villas come with a private, open-air jacuzzi.