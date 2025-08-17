How Rajinikanth Stays Fit At 74 With Weights And Squats

Rajinikanth, the legendary superstar of Indian cinema, has ruled the silver screen for five decades. With countless blockbusters to a global fan following, he continues to inspire and impress his fans.

Now at 74, the Coolie actor continues to inspire fans with his commitment to fitness. Defying age, the veteran actor hits the gym regularly, and we recently got a glimpse of his workout routine. A clip of the actor, shared by a X user, working out has been going viral on social media. The clip proves that fitness is for all ages.

In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen working out in the gym alongside his trainer. The Jailer actor is seen practising incline dumbbell press in the first part of the video, followed by a set of squats on a gym bench. At the end, fans can see the legendary actor flexing his biceps with his fitness coach by his side.

Both of these exercises can be extremely beneficial for your overall body and can be a good addition to any workout routine.

Incline Dumbbell Press

For the unversed, an incline dumbbell press is basically pressing dumbbells from the chest by extending the arms up, while sitting at a 30 to 45 incline. This exercise targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps, and tones your upper chest muscles. Doing this exercise will help increase the strength and size of your upper body.

Squats

The squat is a great exercise for your joints and muscles. It helps build strength in your upper and lower body. When performed correctly, this functional exercise helps burn more calories, prevents injuries, strengthens your core, and improves your posture and overall balance.

Rajinikanth is seen performing the exercise on a bench, which is a good idea for someone who wants to perform this exercise in a much safer way. Bench squats or chair squats are still effective, as they can help improve body strength, balance, and mobility, while also reducing the risk of falls.