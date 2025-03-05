Advertisement

Angira Dhar Fights Back Mid-Week Blues One Squat At A Time

Angira Dhar is surviving both her squats routine and the weekday at the same time

Angira Dhar Fights Back Mid-Week Blues One Squat At A Time
Angira Dhar flows into mid-week fitness one squat at a time

Angira Dhar made sure to not abandon her exercise routine in the hustle-bustle of the week. The Commando 3 actress shared a story on her Instagram handle that saw her giving her squats routine all the strength she had in her body while using a resistance band during a gym session. The 36-year-old actress was seen hitting the accelerator on her gym time dressed in a pair of gym tights, a black spaghetti top and a pair of white Asics trainers.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/angira

If you are inspired by Angira Dhar's mid-week gym time doing squats like there is no tomorrow; here's all you need to know about the exercise.

What Are Squats?

Squats are a strength exercise that involves one to lower their hips from a standing position and then stand back up.

Benefits Of Squats:

  1. Squats strengthen one's lower body muscles and improves core strength.
  2. They also enhance flexibility and promotes a better posture.
  3. It works on burning calories and boosting cardiovascular health.
  4. Squats work on joint health and reduces belly fat.
  5. It increases hormone release and regulates them.

Angira Dhar's mid-week blues vanished with her squat routine at the gym.

