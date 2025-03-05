Angira Dhar Fights Back Mid-Week Blues One Squat At A Time

Angira Dhar made sure to not abandon her exercise routine in the hustle-bustle of the week. The Commando 3 actress shared a story on her Instagram handle that saw her giving her squats routine all the strength she had in her body while using a resistance band during a gym session. The 36-year-old actress was seen hitting the accelerator on her gym time dressed in a pair of gym tights, a black spaghetti top and a pair of white Asics trainers.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/angira

If you are inspired by Angira Dhar's mid-week gym time doing squats like there is no tomorrow; here's all you need to know about the exercise.

What Are Squats?

Squats are a strength exercise that involves one to lower their hips from a standing position and then stand back up.

Benefits Of Squats:

Squats strengthen one's lower body muscles and improves core strength. They also enhance flexibility and promotes a better posture. It works on burning calories and boosting cardiovascular health. Squats work on joint health and reduces belly fat. It increases hormone release and regulates them.

Angira Dhar's mid-week blues vanished with her squat routine at the gym.

