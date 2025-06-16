Want To Get Rid Of Thigh Fat? Try Malaika Arora's Dumbbell Squat Exercise

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast, and her love of it is evident from her social media. She often shares fitness reels, either inspiring her fans to hit the gym or explaining why an exercise can be a good addition to your workout routine. Her latest Instagram post is no different!

Malaika Arora Swears By This Exercise To Lose Thigh Fat

If you are someone trying to get rid of thigh fat, take cues from Malaika Arora! The 51-year-old shared an exercise that she says can help "lose thigh fat". She is seen demonstrating the dumbbell squat - a powerful move for strengthening and losing thigh fat while enhancing full-body coordination.

Benefits Of Dumbbell Squats

Squats, in general, are a functional exercise that helps burn calories, prevent injuries, strengthen your core, and improve your posture and balance. Adding some weights to the classic squat is only going to benefit you.

The dumbbell squat is a compound exercise that targets the hamstrings, glutes, quadriceps, and calves. In short, all the major muscles in the lower body, including your thighs.

How To Do A Dumbbell Squat

Step 1: Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Step 2: Now, lower into a squat position while engaging your core and keeping your back straight. Imagine that you're sitting in an invisible chair.

Now, lower into a squat position while engaging your core and keeping your back straight. Imagine that you're sitting in an invisible chair. Step 3: Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as you can go.

Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as you can go. Step 4: Keep your body's weight in your heels and ensure that your knees do not extend past your toes.

Keep your body's weight in your heels and ensure that your knees do not extend past your toes. Step 5: Go back to the initial position, and don't forget to squeeze your glutes when you are going back.

Malaika Arora recommends doing 3 sets of this exercise for 15 repetitions each. However, you can start at your own pace if you are a beginner and try doing 12 to get yourself started. Don't forget to maintain controlled breathing while you do the exercise.

Also, check with your fitness coach or healthcare provider before you incorporate this exercise into your routine to avoid injuries.