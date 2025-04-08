10 Resorts In Sariska, Rajasthan, For A Quick Weekend Trip From Delhi

Sariska Tiger Reserve, which is a stone's throw from Delhi, is the perfect pick for a weekend away if you are planning one. April is still borderline pleasant in Sariska, before the stifling heat of May and June makes a jungle safari impossible.

From royal hunting lodges to jungle retreats, take a look at these resorts in and around Sariska that offer the perfect blend of indulgence and nature.

1. The Sariska Retreat

Photo: sariskaretreat.com

Tucked in the foothills of the Aravalis near Sariska Tiger Reserve, this 10-acre retreat blends adventure with serenity. Whether it's trekking through nature or unwinding in deluxe cottages and luxury tents, every moment here is a breath of fresh air. Located close to sublime hills, this provides a unique feel of romantic, thrilling and wild experience.

2. Vanaashrya Resort and Spa, Sariska

Photo: vanaashrya.com

Escape into luxury in the heart of the wilderness. Surrounded by pristine nature, this hidden gem near Sariska Tiger Reserve offers elegant cottages, villas, and bungalows, making every stay an unforgettable experience.

3. Ananta Ajabgarh

Photo: anantahotels.com

Spread across 30 acres near Bhangarh Fort, this resort redefines villa living. With breathtaking views of Ajabgarh Fort, lush landscapes, and modern amenities, it's where nature and luxury come together in perfect harmony. Ananta is the ideal destination for an eco-conscious guest. This resort's interiors tease the senses with its ode to nature.

4. Shahpura Gandharva Retreat, Sariska

Photo: shahpura.com

A regal retreat just 22 km from Sariska Tiger Reserve, this architectural marvel blends heritage charm with modern comforts. Surrounded by lush greenery and traditional Rajasthani grandeur, it's a peaceful haven for a royal getaway. This retreat transports guests to a bygone era of regal splendour with open courtyards revealing massive domes, centuries-old wooden door, and craftsmanship embellished with intricate gold work.

5. Neemrana's - Tijara Fort Palace

Photo: neemranahotels.com

Step into a fairytale at this beautifully restored 19th-century fort-palace. With seven terraced gardens, artistically designed suites, and a sunken pool, it's the perfect heritage escape just a short drive from Delhi. Tijara Fort Palace has 101 suites and rooms named after India's leading painters, designers and aesthetes who have helped create them. The gardens here have been compared to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world; and the now-restored ruins to Machu Picchu.

6. Anopura

Photo: anopura.com

Nestled in the Aravallis, Anopura blends nature-friendly luxury with curated forests, lush farms, and India's first oxygen trail. Voted among Condé Nast Traveller's Best Resorts in the World (2024), it offers a serene retreat where simplicity meets elegance.

7. jüSTa Alwarbagh Sariska

Photo: justahotels.com

A royal escape near Sariska Tiger Reserve, this heritage-inspired resort brings Rajasthan's grandeur to life. With 50 elegant rooms, palace-style architecture, and vast green landscapes, it's perfect for luxury stays, safaris, and grand celebrations.

8. Ramgarh Lodge

Photo: seleqtionshotels.com

Located 30 km from India's famed Pink City, a regal retreat steeped in history, this 1920s hunting lodge of the ertwhile Maharaja of Jaipur offers vintage luxury amidst 8,000 acres of wilderness.

9. Amanbagh Sariska

Photo: aman.com

A secluded Mughal-inspired paradise in the Aravalli Hills, Amanbagh is a favourite with the who's who of Showbiz. Amanbagh is famous for its quiet, elegant luxury. Once a royal hunting ground, now an exclusive oasis of peace, accessible by car, train, or private helicopter with the property's own heliport.

10. Neem Sarai Sariska

Photo: neemsaraisariska.com

More than a retreat, Neem Sarai is a soulful escape where you can hear the sounds of the jungle. Wake up to misty mountains, sway in a hammock under an ancient neem tree, and let nature's rhythm melt your worries away.

(Written By Parul)