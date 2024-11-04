A Glimpse Of The Private Rooms Of Jaipur's City Palace Like Chhavi Niwas, Rang Mahal Through Diljit Dosanjh's Eyes

Diljit Dosanjh lit up the stage with his powerful performance at Jaipur on Sunday (November 3). The concert was a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. Ahead of the special day, the Punjabi singer-actor shared a carousel of pictures from the stunning City Palace on Instagram. Dressed in a suit, Diljit posed against the royal chambers of the palace, bearing intricate decorations on the pillars and walls. The City Palace boasted of splendid welcoming with the backdrop of the royal interiors exuding grandeur and giving a glimpse of some of the famous private rooms of the palace. With its gleaming white marble, complex detailing, kaleidoscopic patterns, antique artwork, and red and pink sandstone, every inch of this palace was simply captivating from the Shobha Niwas to the Rang Mahal.

Planning to visit City Palace soon? Then check out these private rooms to see on your next visit.

1. Rang Mandir

Rang Mandir is located on the third floor of the Chandra Mahal, the seven-story palace that is the residence of the Jaipur royal family. The room is decorated with mirrorwork on the walls and ceiling that reflects light to every inch with the help of the sunlight.

2. Chhavi Niwas

Also known as the "Blue Parlour", this private room is located on the fifth floor of the Chandra Mahal. It offers panoramic views of the palace and is a popular spot for taking pictures owing to its blue and white facade.

3. Shobha Niwas

It is also known as the "Hall of Beauty" and this room is located on the fourth floor of the Chandra Mahal, or "Moon Palace". It was originally used for religious purposes and is decorated with gold, glasswork, mirrors, tiles, and gold leaf detailing making this room more than just what we believe as royalty.

4. Diwan-i-Khas

There are several magnificent crystal chandeliers in Diwan-i-Khas, the official court of the king. The grand hall is a true architectural wonder, including marble flooring, towering ceilings, and brilliant lamp decor. The ancient water urns known as Gangajelies are the most fascinating artefacts found here.

5. Pritam Niwas Chowk

Pritam Niwas Chowk translates to "Courtyard of the Beloved". The four gates of the City Palace have four gates which have been designed based on the 4 Indian Seasons. The famous peacock gate seen on posters and book covers is among the 4 gates of the Pritam Niwas Chowk.

Jaipur's City Palace is a delight to witness with a special glimpse of these palatial private rooms for a true taste of royalty.

