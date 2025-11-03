Bali Says No To Chinese Glass Lift On Nusa Penida Beach After Viral Photos Get Trolled

Bali is known for turquoise water, clean beaches, and greenery, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for globetrotters and nature lovers. Now imagine a modern architecture cropping up at one of the beaches and ruining the picturesque landscape.

Up until now, a 182 m (597 ft) tall glass lift has been constructed on the cliffside of Kelingking Beach, located on the Nusa Penida Island, one of Indonesia's most iconic and photographed spots. China Kaishi Group was given the project to make it easier for the tourists to reach the sandy beach.

Construction Of A Chinese Glass Lift On A Bali Beach Sparked Outrage

The construction sparked outrage among locals, as well as social media users. In fact, a picture of the first lift shaft cutting through the cliff, popularly called 'Dinosaur' or T-Rex' cliff, went viral on social media.



"It's a shame that the beautiful view of Kelingking Beach has been destroyed by the lift project," local resident Made Sediana told the Bali Sun newspaper. "Tourists come to Nusa Penida to enjoy the beautiful panorama, not the lifts."

Proyek lift kaca pertama yang mengarah ke pantai katanya.



Kalian yang belum ke kelingking beach buruan deh, sebelum ni proyek jelek selesai. https://t.co/a8MmjNNe61 pic.twitter.com/qsArX7a2UE — Kevin Pramudya Utama (@kevinpramudya_) September 15, 2025

"It's stupid. Tourists come to Bali to enjoy its natural environment because their own countries are already filled with high-rise buildings. This just makes it even worse," another native resident told the publication while expressing his disappointment.

Bali senator Niluh Djelantik, who has been against the construction of the glass lift, was quoted as saying, "Long before this lift was built, we had already voiced our opposition. The risks are too great."

"Enjoy Bali's beauty wisely; don't create access that seems to be leading tourists to the gates of disaster," she wrote on Facebook just a day before authorities announced the suspension.

Interestingly, it was found that the authorities associated with the project lack some necessary permits and official documents. For now, it is unclear how long the stay on the construction of the lift will last.

Locals Suggest Repairing Stairs Instead Of Pursuing 'Vanity Projects'

According to local media reports, people have spoken to the authorities and urged them to repair the stairs that connect the cliff to the beach, while asking them to give up on such a 'vanity project' that costs $12 million.

Saat ini sedang dibangun Lift Kaca Outdoor Setinggi 182 Meter di Pantai Kelingking Nusa Penida Bali.



Nantinya pengunjung akan bisa langsung ke Pantai tanpa bersusah payah menuruni bukit yg curam. pic.twitter.com/63M4tyBFxZ — Barry Kusuma (@barrykusuma) November 5, 2024

The hike from the cliff to the beach is around 45-60 minutes and includes a steep trail. If anyone wants to climb the cliff, it can take them about 2 hours. Some people have also pointed out that using the lift would make it way easier for tourists and locals to reach the beach, and it would result in an increase in the swimming accidents.

For those who don't know, swimming is banned at Kelingking Beach. People only climb the Dinosaur Cliff to get mesmerised by the view it offers and click breathtaking pictures.

Since Chinese investments in Bali are increasing at an exponential rate, it will be interesting to see how long this ban will stay, and if the authorities will stay firm on their ground.

