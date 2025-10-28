From Frozen Beds To Ice Sculptures: Inside Sweden's Icehotel, Know Per Night Cost To Stay Here

When you think about Wonders of the World, what comes to mind? It's just old monuments built by men that have stood the test of time, but what about an ice hotel (yes! You read it right) that is rebuilt every year in winter? It's not merely a wonder but an example of how human creativity and nature coexist in a sustainable ecosystem.

"When winter arrives in Kiruna, the water in the Torne River freezes and turns into ice," reads an excerpt on the website. The same ice is later harvested and transformed into walls, beds, artefacts, and an entire hotel. Calling the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi, Kiruna Municipality, unique is an understatement as it takes new forms every year.

It's a sustainable art form because when the spring hits with a warmer sun, the roof, walls, artefacts, beds, table, and everything else inside the accommodation melt and turn into water that flows back into the Torne River, a 520 km water body that is a lifeline for communities living on its shore for centuries. This river is believed to be one of the last untouched waterways in Europe.

Stay At ICEHOTEL In Sweden

Much like any other accommodation around the world, the ICEHOTEL offers travellers are handful of options for their stay. There are two options that are available only from December to April - the art suite and the ice room.

But you also have a few options that are accessible throughout the year, including Kaamos Deluxe, Kaamos hotel room, deluxe suite 365 (Jokha, Hilla, and Jauvre), Arctic cabin, and art suite 365. The entire property also has a firealarms. You must note that the temperature of the room is as low as -5°C (23°F).

Rooms made with ice come with an ice bed, warm bedding, and all-white surroundings. You can access the sauna in the lobby, WiFi, a private changing cubicle and storage, etc. The cost of packages for two nights here starts at 9,500 SEK (Swedish Krona), which is roughly Rs 90,000 for two. A night here would cost you around Rs 45,000.

Drinking And Dining At ICEHOTEL In Sweden

Since it's a hotel, you can obviously expect drink and dining options available to travellers. They have an ice menu, and if you order selected dishes from the list, they are served on frozen plates (just imagine!).

You can pick alcoholic and non-alcoholic packages. The property also has separate lunch and dinner restaurants on the premises. The eateries are not loud or serve fast food, but every meal is curated with the best ingredients to elevate the dining experience.

Experiences At ICEHOTEL

Yngve Bergqvist, Founder of ICEHOTEL, invited people to the Arctic Hall, an art gallery built only from ice, in 1989. All the cabins in the vicinity were booked, and many travellers did not have a place to stay.

Bergqvist had an idea and suggested that people stay inside the hall and equipped it with warm sleeping bags and shared lengthy guidelines on how to sleep inside a frozen room like that. Tourists woke up the next day with an experience that would stay with them for life. Hence, ICEHOTEL was born in Jukkasjärvi.

But do you just witness the man-made marvel while staying at ICEHOTEL? No, Jukkasjärvi is a place of wonders. Not only can you witness the mesmerising dance of the Northern Lights but also capture the summer glowing bright in the middle of the night (and it never rises above the horizon).

In November, selected artists gather for an intense art symposium. Soon this winter wonderland transforms into a site for artists who harvest the ice from the frozen river and bring rooms and artworks to life.

Travellers indulge in Wilderness Lunches and Dinners, visit the Challenge Park, go for Northern Lights Safari, sign up for sculpting classes, enjoy the Sauna Ritual, go for dog sledging on snowmobiles (cooler than the Batmobile, both literally and figuratively), and rent a boat for a fishing tour.

It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Would you pick this frozen accommodation over cosy ones in this winter wonderland?

