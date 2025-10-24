Farah Khan Reacts To Rakhi Sawants Rs 15-Crore Comment, Says Her House Is Worth Much More With Two Floors And A Pool

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan lives in a lavish Mumbai apartment that often becomes a talking point among her celebrity guests featured in her vlogs. In one of her recent videos, Rakhi Sawant dropped by Farah Khan's home for a light-hearted chat and cooking session - and the conversation soon turned to the value of Farah's luxurious residence.

As Rakhi arrived at the building in an auto-rickshaw, she playfully asked the security guard how much an apartment there would cost. The guard replied, "Rs 15 crore".

Shocked by the figure, Rakhi laughed and took the lift up to Farah Khan's apartment. Once inside, she teased, "My house is bigger than yours. Yours is Rs 15 crore, mine is Rs 50 crore."

Farah Khan was quick to respond with her trademark wit, "My house isn't worth Rs 15 crore, brother! Why are you lowering my market rate? Even the watchman's quarters here are worth Rs 15 crore!"

When Rakhi Sawant pressed her to reveal the actual price, Farah smiled and said, "I can't say that. But I have two more floors and a swimming pool too."

Continuing the banter, Rakhi Sawant quipped, "That's why I never get paid in Bollywood - everyone says all the money goes to Farah Khan!" Farah laughed and replied, "What nonsense! I work for everyone for free."

As Rakhi left, Farah Khan escorted her to the elevator - which Rakhi Sawant dubbed the “James Bond lift," since it opens directly into Farah's apartment. Before leaving, Rakhi Sawant jokingly urged the director to cast her in her next film. The two also cooked Mohabbat-e-Mirchi Aaloo with the director and her cook, Dilip.

The vlog offered fans a fun glimpse into Farah Khan's humour, her opulent home, and her easy camaraderie with Rakhi Sawant - proving once again that the filmmaker knows how to mix laughter, luxury, and warmth in perfect balance.