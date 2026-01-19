Bali Is World's Top Travel Destination For 2026, Says TripAdvisor

Bali has been ranked as the world's best destination for 2026 in the Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best by TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards reflect both the quantity and quality of feedback from real visitors. The awards span a range of categories, celebrating everything from top food and cultural hotspots to the best destinations for solo travel and honeymoons.

Big Win For Bali

Bali secured the number one spot among the world's top 10 destinations. Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the achievement proves the island's continued strength.

"Bali has secured the highest position in the world throughout history, proving that issues such as waste, traffic congestion, and low visitor numbers cannot shake Bali's position," he said in Denpasar, as quoted by Antara.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana also shared his thoughts on the recognition, saying it reflects global travellers' confidence.

"Bali being selected as the world's best tourist destination by TripAdvisor demonstrates that Bali remains a magnet for global tourism," Widiyanti said in a press statement.

The ranking is based on traveller reviews collected throughout 2025. Bali outperformed several iconic destinations, including London (the 2024 winner), Dubai, Hanoi, Paris, and Rome.



TripAdvisor describes Bali as a "living postcard", offering everything from white sand beaches and coral reefs to colourful World War II shipwrecks.

Alongside its top global ranking, Bali also earned several other notable honours:

Ranked First in Best Honeymoon Destinations

Top 10 Best Cultural Destinations

Top 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations

Top 20 Trendiest Cities in the World



Bali offers a mix of beautiful landscapes, cultural sites, and peaceful retreats, making it a favourite destination for travellers. One of the most popular places is Ubud, known for its green rice terraces, art markets, and traditional dance shows.

For beach lovers, Seminyak and Nusa Dua offer calm shores, soft sand, and lovely spots to watch the sunset. Adventure seekers often head to Mount Batur, where an early morning hike rewards you with breathtaking views of the sunrise.

Bali is also dotted with impressive temples, such as Tanah Lot, perched on a rock out in the sea, and the famous Uluwatu Temple, known for its cliffside setting and evening Kecak performances.

Those looking for underwater beauty can explore Amed and Nusa Penida, where clear waters, coral reefs, and marine life create unforgettable snorkelling and diving experiences.

Each part of Bali offers something new and different, making the island perfect for every kind of traveller.

