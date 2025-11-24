Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Wears A Knotted Silver Ribbon. Know Its Significance

When somebody wins the title of Miss Universe, they not only inherit the million-dollar crown, but also responsibilities. They are responsible for bringing matters of grave importance into the limelight and leading with empathy. While the causes may differ, as the crown is passed on from the former pageant winner to the next, the role remains the same.

After winning Miss Universe 2025 on November 21, 2025, Fatima Bosch has also taken on the responsibilities that her predecessors have fulfilled. On November 23, 2025, she posted a few pictures of herself in a blue outfit, wearing the crown. What's special about the post? She donned a silver knotted ribbon.

Significance Of Miss Universe Fatima Bosch's Knotted Silver Ribbon

Depending on the cause celebrities and social workers stand for, they are often spotted wearing a knotted ribbon. Red stands for AIDS and heart disease awareness, pink for breast cancer, yellow for suicide prevention, and so on.

The silver ribbon that Miss Universe Fatima Bosch sported signifies support for brain illnesses, disorders, and disabilities, including schizophrenia, Parkinson's, and dyslexia. She wore it to aware her followers and advocate for research, support, and elimination of stigma around the health issues.

Why Did Miss Universe Fatima Bosch Wear A Knotted Silver Ribbon?

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch was seen sporting the knotted silver ribbon because she struggled with dyslexia and ADHD when she was in school, according to a report by Business Insider.

She was passionate about her education and went to study in the US when she was 16. Later, when she came back to Mexico, she completed her undergraduate degree in fashion design. The pageant winner dedicated her career to sustainable fashion.

She also volunteers to help children battling cancer, and reportedly hosts an annual toy drive during the holiday season.

