Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj Reveals How She Lost 22 Kg Using Weight Loss Drug: "World Is Built For Skinny Girls

From Ozempic to Wegovy to Mounjaro, weight loss drugs have quietly taken over the internet. What started as medication for diabetes is now being talked about as a shortcut to rapid weight loss. Celebrities, influencers, and everyday people are opening up about using these injections, while others are calling them dangerous, lazy, or unethical.

The truth, as always, sits somewhere in the middle. Weight loss drugs are trending because they work. But they also come with side effects, high costs, medical risks, and a lot of judgment. And while many people are talking about the results, very few are honest about the emotional and mental toll that comes with it.

That is where content creator and comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj's recent YouTube video stands out. Instead of a glow-up reel or a “what I eat in a day”, she chose transparency. Aishwarya spoke about her body, her health conditions, her mental health, and why she finally decided to take Mounjaro to lose weight.

Aishwarya Mohanraj Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

In a 15-minute YouTube video, Aishwarya Mohanraj shared her full weight loss story – without filters, without pretending it was easy, and without recommending anything to anyone.

She began with a disclaimer, warning viewers that the video includes conversations about body image and physical insecurities. Then she went back to the beginning.

“I've grown up a skinny child,” she said, recalling how relatives would comment on her body from a young age. Being thin was never a problem, she explained, because “the world is built for skinny girls.”

That changed when her weight started going up in her late 20s.

From 51 Kg To 74 Kg: What Changed

At the start of 2021, Aishwarya Mohanraj weighed 51 kg. After getting into a relationship and later getting married, her weight slowly increased. By the time she got married, she was 64 kg, and within six months, she reached 72–74 kg.

The reason was not just lifestyle changes. The comedian revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOD and hypothyroidism, both of which run in her family. These conditions made weight management extremely difficult. She was put on medication, including birth control pills and later metformin, as her PCOD was linked to insulin resistance.

The side effects were intense, especially on her mood. Around the same time, she was also diagnosed with clinical depression.

“I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I could not see myself,” Aishwarya said.

The One Insecurity That Took Over Everything

While she struggled with weight gain overall, the content creator admitted that one insecurity bothered her more than anything else – her double chin.

She tried multiple cosmetic procedures, including CoolSculpting, HIFU, RF, Morpheus, and Dermage. She even considered a neck lift at one point.

Despite being loved and supported by her husband, Aishwarya found it hard to believe compliments. She spoke openly about feeling apologetic, like she had become a “different person” after marriage and illness.

January 2025: The “Jawline Goal” Begins

On January 1, 2025, Aishwarya Mohanraj made one simple decision. She was not aiming for a bikini body or a full transformation. She just wanted her jawline back.

The content creator hired a trainer and a nutritionist. From January 2 onwards, she worked out daily, cut junk food, increased protein intake, and walked 10,000 steps every day, even on rest days.

The comedian stayed consistent. She felt better. She lost inches. But the scale didn't move much. Then came another setback.

Injury, Burnout, And Starting From Zero Again

Aishwarya Mohanraj was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, a painful foot condition, along with high uric acid levels. Doctors advised her to slow down and rest. She did not. Eventually, the pain forced her to stop. She became demotivated. The inches came back. Mentally, she felt exhausted.

On May 8, after reviewing her blood reports with her doctor, she decided to try something different.

Enter Mounjaro: The Weight Loss Drug

Aishwarya Mohanraj revealed that she started Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), a weekly injection used for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.

The results were fast.

1 kg lost in the first week

4 kg lost in the first month

22 kg lost in six months

Her weight dropped from 74 kg to 52 kg in half a year.

The content creator was clear about the side effects, too. She experienced nausea in the first month, significant appetite suppression, and noticeable hair loss due to rapid weight loss. On the positive side, her periods became regular for the first time in years.

“Would I Recommend It?” Her Answer Was Clear

Would Aishwarya Mohanraj recommend Mounjaro? Her response was a firm no. “I'm not recommending jack shit,” she said, reminding viewers that she's not a medical professional. She repeatedly urged people to consult a doctor and not treat her experience as advice.

The creator also spoke about the cost. Each shot costs around ₹4,000, making it inaccessible for many.

Why She Waited So Long To Talk About It

Aishwarya Mohanraj admitted she was scared of judgment and internet scrutiny. The comedian also admitted she was not ready to speak until she understood how the drug would affect her body.

She also felt accountable because she had documented her workout journey earlier. When she returned online, visibly smaller, people assumed it was all diet and exercise.

Her Final Message

In the end, Aishwarya did not glorify weight loss drugs or shame natural methods. She acknowledged that natural weight loss is ideal, but not always possible for everyone.

