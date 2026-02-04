"12-Hour Workouts, Strict Diet": Inside China's 'Fat Prison', Where People Pay Rs 90,000 Per Month To Lose Weight

Every year, millions of people embark on their weight loss journey, often with varying degrees of success. For some, it's about achieving a certain body shape or size, while for others aim for optimal health and wellness. The path to fat loss can be complex, involving a combination of diet, exercise and lifestyle changes. One unconventional approach that recently went viral is "fat camps". These intensive programs are designed to facilitate drastic weight loss in a shorter span of time.

An Australian influencer documented her time at one such fat prison in China. In a video shared on Instagram, she revealed that she left her ‘high-paying' job in Australia and moved to China to break the monotony of her routine.

Life Inside China's Fat Prison

In another video, she broke down her routine at the fat camp.

Her day begins at 7:30 am with alarms going off. At 8 am, all gather for a weight check-in. The morning schedule includes a rigorous aerobics class from 9:20 to 10:30 am.

This is followed by the first meal of the day at 11.15 am. The breakfast included four eggs, a slice of bread, half a tomato and some cucumber.

Following breakfast, the participants participate in cardio exercises, which are later replaced by a weight-lifting session between 2:50 pm and 4 pm. The lunch consisted of braised duck, lotus roots, stir-fried veggies, some carrots and a banana. Then, they engage in nearly two hours of high-intensity training and spin classes. The day concludes with dinner, which consisted only stir fried melons and veggies. After a final weight check of the day, the participant head to bed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, these workouts could last around 12 hours a day.

Over the course of four weeks at the fat camp, the woman managed to lose 6 kgs. Her weight dropped to 79.6 kg from 85.6 kg.

The internet was left stunned by the vlogger's impressive transformation. One user wrote, "Way to go woman! That's not easy and proud of you for getting through it! Cheering for you."

Another added, "Nothing in that camp is sustainable but I think they know that and are counting on that."

Someone else commented, "You look great but hopefully you actually feel great. That's the most important thing."

"What's the website of that prison?," asked a user.

More About Fat Prisons

Fat prisons in China are intensive, residential, military-style, weight-loss boot camps that have surged in popularity as the country grapples with a growing obesity crisis.

While not literal criminal detention centres, these facilities are often described as "prisons" because they feature high concrete walls, barbed wire, locked gates and strict surveillance to prevent participants from leaving or sneaking in food. Participants, often in despair over failed conventional diets, voluntarily pay for these 14-to-28-day programs to undergo drastic and rapid weight loss.

A 28-day stay usually costs around $1,000 (Rs 90,490) which includes accommodation, food, and training. Participants usually sleep in shared dorms, often with up to five people per room.