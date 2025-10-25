How A Nutritionist Lost Over 72 kg With 7 Simple Lifestyle Hacks

Losing weight is often considered an uphill battle, especially for those facing the extra challenge of a slower metabolism. The journey of shedding those extra kilos often involves setbacks, fad diets and quick-fix solutions.

If you are also thinking about embarking on your weight loss journey, fitness and nutrition coach Emma Hooker, who shed 120 lbs (approximately 72 kg) in three years, has some tried-and-tested tips that might help you get back in shape safely and sustainably.

In a post shared on Instagram, Emma offers 7 lifestyle changes you can bring into your daily routine to lose weight faster.

1. Start Small

Do not start with "I'm gonna work out 6 days a week, eat air, & be shredded by Friday." Instead, start small by drinking an adequate amount of water, taking a walk, picking one thing and actually doing it. That is how things stick as you work toward shedding some weight.

2. Fuel Your Body

You are not gonna lose weight by eating like a squirrel. Your body needs fuel to burn fat, so eat real meals, hit your protein and do not rely on the all-or-nothing formula.

3. Build Your Squad

Having someone to hype you up when you wanna quit is a game changer. Find your people or get a coach. Doing this solo is way harder than it needs to be.

4. Rest Without Guilt

You do not need to feel guilty for taking a nap. View rest as a necessary component of productivity - like an athlete's rest days are essential for training. Tell yourself that resting will help you think more clearly and work more effectively later.

5. Show Up Consistently

One two-hour gym session is not going to fix anything, but showing up for 10 minutes four times a week will change your life. Prioritise habit formation by scheduling workouts like appointments, finding enjoyable activities, and simply showing up even for a short time on low-motivation days.

6. Celebrate Wins Beyond the Scale

If you did not binge this week – that is a win. If you said no to your usual weekend spiral – that is a win. The scale is just one piece of the puzzle. Instead, focus on non-scale victories, such as increased energy, better-fitting clothes and improved mood. Track these achievements in a journal and reward yourself with non-food treats like a new workout outfit or a massage to stay motivated.

7. Enjoy What You Are Doing

If you hate running, stop running. If you hate the gym, do not go to the gym. You are allowed to lose weight and actually enjoy it. Find activities you genuinely like, such as dancing, swimming, or any form of exercise you find fun. Set achievable goals and focus on how you feel rather than just the number on the scale.