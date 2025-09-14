Woman Who Lost 25 Kg In 4 Months Shares 7 Rules That Helped Her Shed Extra Kilos

Losing weight is one of the most difficult things one has to do, but it definitely isn't impossible. A fcertied nutritionist, Amaka, who lost 25 kg in 4 months, is proof of how far consistency and dedication can take you.

7 Strict Rules Of Amaka's Weight Loss Journey

Losing 25 kg in just 4 months can be challenging, but Amaka followed some strict rules to stay fit and healthy. The nutritionist took to her Instagram to share the strict rules that helped her shed the extra kilos:

1. No Sugary Drinks

Sugar has long been an enemy for people trying to lose weight. Amaka says she eliminated sugary drinks from her diet. "No sugary drinks ever. I replaced them with detox water, lemon and ginger tea, green tea, chia seed water. I made sure I never skipped my morning and night drinks," she wrote in the caption. According to her, this rule alone can help you shed a lot of weight.

2. 10,000 Steps Every Day

Walking is one of the most effective exercises for weight loss. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness found that walking not only helps you lose weight, it also improves your cardiovascular health.

Amaka also made walking a part of her weight-loss journey. She walked 10,000 steps 4–5 days a week without any excuses. "Whether tired, stressed, or lazy, I made sure I hit my steps. Walking kept me active without burning out. Then I added weight training 2–3 days a week to speed up my metabolism for more fat burning," she shared.

3. More Protein-Rich Meals

Protein is the building block of your body, and the more protein you consume on your weight-loss journey, the more fat you will burn. Amaka shares that all her meals contained protein. "It kept me full, reduced cravings, and helped me keep my shape while losing weight," she wrote in the caption.

4. Consistency Was Key

"If I didn't plan my food, I'd end up guessing what to eat and at the end eating junk. So every Sunday, I prepped rice, smoothies, fruits, chicken, and veggies. Discipline came from preparation, and it was very easy to stay consistent, and this consistency brought results for me," she explained.

5. Detox with Fruit Fasting

The nutritionist relied on fruit fasting to detox her body. Amaka shared that she practiced detox and fruit fasting at least 1–2 days without negotiation, and this was key in helping her lose belly fat. "My cravings dropped drastically, my belly fat melted faster, and this step quickened my transformation."

6. Keep Track

Whether it was steps, meals, or water intake, she kept track of everything to stay focused and consistent on her weight-loss journey. She shared that keeping track helped her be more disciplined when she had receipts of what she was actually following and doing on her journey.

7. She Believed

Amaka shared, "I stayed accountable by first committing my journey into the hands of God, constantly asking for His help, strength, and grace to keep pushing. He ordered my steps, and I joined a community, had a coach, and a friend who held my hands and made sure I stayed consistent, showed up each day, and kept pushing till I hit my goal far above my expectations."

With consistency and dedication, Amaka was able to lose 25 kg in 4 months and helps several others to lose weight.