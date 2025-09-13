Struggling To Lose Belly Fat? Fitness Trainer Shares A 2-Minute Trick To Shed The Extra Kilos

Did you know belly fat is one of the most difficult kinds of fat to lose? The fat around the stomach is one of the worst fats to deal with – it's stubborn and does not budge. One of the major factors that play a pivotal role is making lifestyle changes, and one of them is walking after meals.

A fitness trainer, Christine Stines, who lost 20 pounds (9 kg) in 4 months, shared that a "two-minute trick after dinner" can make "fat loss so much easier."

2-Minute Trick To Lose Belly Fat

Explaining how weight management has a lot to do with the way your body processes sugar and insulin after eating, Christine says, "So when you eat, your blood sugar naturally rises, and in response, your pancreas releases insulin, which is the hormone that clears blood sugar and tells your body to store this as energy."

The trainer further highlighted that when your insulin levels are high, fat burning stops, and it can make it more difficult to lose weight. "Your body needs more insulin to do the same job, which keeps you stuck in fat storage mode twenty-four seven, even if you are eating really healthily and cleanly. The more fat you have, the more your body craves sugary food, which then makes this even harder," she added.

Several studies have shown that belly fat can lead to blood sugar problems, including insulin resistance. Christine reveals, "There are two ways to drop belly fat. One is limiting glucose and insulin spikes, and the other is making sure you remain sensitive to insulin, so when it does go up, it comes back down quickly, and you can get right back to burning fat."

She cited a 2022 study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine, which states that just 2-5 minutes of walking after eating can help reduce post-meal blood glucose by up to 30 per cent.

Christine added that walking after meals works "because your muscles act like a sponge, and when they move, they pull glucose out of your bloodstream without needing extra insulin. If it gets stored in your muscles, it doesn't get stored in fat cells. So less blood sugar equals less insulin, equals less fat, equals more fat burning."

The idea is to signal your body that you are active, which can be your little trick to help you lose weight.

While this may work for some people, every body is different, so make sure to check with your doctor before making any changes to your routine.