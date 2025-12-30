5 Foods To Eat On Empty Stomach For Weight Loss, As Per A Fitness Coach

Starting your day with the right foods can have a profound impact on your weight-loss journey. When consumed on an empty stomach, certain foods can help jump-start your metabolism, suppress appetite and provide essential nutrients to fuel your body. Incorporating these foods into your morning routine can help set you up for success and support steady progress towards your weight-loss goals.

Fitness expert Neha Parihar shares five foods that can help you achieve a healthier and slimmer you when eaten on an empty stomach. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Let's be honest. Most year-end weight gain doesn't happen because you 'overate once.'

It happens because mornings go wrong → cravings spike → energy crashes → fat storage stays ON. If your goal is faster fat loss + flatter belly in the next few weeks, this is what your empty stomach should look like."

1. Soaked Almonds / Walnuts

The fitness coach recommends starting your day with soaked almonds and walnuts for weight loss. They are packed with protein, fibre and healthy fats that boost metabolism. These nuts help reduce mid-morning cravings and provide sustained energy for long hours.

2. Amla Shot (Unsweetened)

An unsweetened amla shot on an empty stomach can be beneficial for weight loss. It helps with weight management by boosting metabolism, improving digestion and controlling appetite.

3. Brazil Nut

Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, protein, fibre and healthy fats, making them great for metabolism and satiety. They also support thyroid function, balance hormones and provide antioxidants. Pair them with water or other healthy options like soaked almonds for a powerful morning start.

4. Warm Turmeric + Black Pepper Water

Drinking warm water with turmeric and black pepper on an empty stomach is a popular wellness practice for supporting weight loss. It may enhance metabolic health and improve body composition when paired with a healthy lifestyle.

5. Chia Seed Water

Drinking chia seed water on an empty stomach is a simple yet effective tool for weight management. It does not directly burn fat but acts as a powerful appetite suppressant and digestive aid that supports a calorie deficit.

The fitness expert recommends following this morning routine consistently, along with structured meals, simple at-home workouts, and daily accountability for the next 30–90 days.

Also Read | Nutritionist Shares Weight Loss Diet Plan To Lose 30 Kg Without 'Surviving On Salads Or Suffering'