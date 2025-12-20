Trying To Lose Weight? Know These 7 Truths About Fat Loss, As Per A Nutritionist

Losing fat is one of the most common fitness goals, but it often comes with confusion, myths, and unrealistic expectations. Many people chase quick fixes, crash diets, or intense cardio plans, hoping to see instant results. The truth is, sustainable fat loss is not about extreme restrictions or fancy trends. It is about understanding your body, building the right habits, and trusting a process that actually works.

On Friday, Nutritionist and wellness coach Mohita Mascarenhas shared “7 truths about fat loss” that she tells all her clients. Here is a breakdown of what she shared in her Instagram post:

1. Eating Less Is Not Always Better

Starving yourself won't speed up fat loss. “It will cost you muscle, energy, and your will to live,” Mohita said. Instead, a balanced diet with a moderate calorie deficit gives long-term results.

2. Lifting Weights Beats Cardio

While cardio burns calories, lifting weights builds the body you actually want. Strength training preserves muscle and shapes your body as you lose fat.

3. The Scale Can Lie

Weight fluctuates due to hormones, water retention, and muscle gain. Mohita suggested tracking progress through measurements, photos, and how your clothes fit instead of relying solely on the scale.

4. Spot Reduction Is A Myth

You can not choose where fat leaves first. Genetics and body type decide the order. For most women, belly fat is the last to go. Patience and consistency are key.

5. Stress and Sleep Matter

High stress increases cravings, and poor sleep reduces energy and raises hunger. Recovery is part of the fat loss formula, not optional.

6. Positive Self-Talk Works

Negative thoughts like “I'm a failure” or “I can't lose weight” do not inspire change. Replace them with positive affirmations to stay motivated.

7. Routine Always Wins

Motivation comes and goes, but a strong routine does not. “You just have to do it,” Mohita explained. Building the right habits is more effective than waiting for inspiration.

“It's not dramatic. It won't go viral. But it works. And it lasts. Maybe it's time to stop chasing fads and start trusting the basics,” the nutritionist wrote in her caption.

When you accept these truths, fat loss stops feeling complicated and becomes a steady process built on consistency, patience, and self-care.

