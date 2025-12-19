How Mira Kapoor Lost 1.5 Kg During A 7-Day Gut Detox

Mira Kapoor is no stranger to sharing wellness updates with her fans on social media. From workout tips to skincare rituals, she often offers glimpses into her lifestyle routine. Recently, the entrepreneur and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor spoke about the benefits of her seven-day gut detox regimen. According to the 31-year-old, the treatment helped her lose 1.5 kg.

Mira Kapoor Lost 1.5 Kg On A 7-Day Gut Detox

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira Kapoor shared, “I've already lost 1.5 kilos. I can feel lighter. When I look at myself in the mirror, I'm leaner, the puffiness has gone, the pink of my cheeks is back. I feel extremely rested.”

Walking followers through the sixth day of her week-long gut detox treatment, Mira revealed, “I did my abhyanga and a very special treatment called netra trapan, which is oil-pulling around the eyes. I felt like a heavy load of emotions, burden, anxiety, and everything that I was holding in just left me. I woke up feeling happy and light. My stomach looked totally flat, and all the bloating and everything had left.”

Mira Kapoor On The Importance Of Gut Detox

Talking about the significance of the treatment, she explained that the first three days are meant for cleansing, the next two days for elimination, and the final two days are the restoration phase.

“My treatment today was a very different kind of abhyanga. It was shorter on the body and took about half an hour on my abdomen. It was really working on the colon, small intestine, to help it move and set straight. There were certain parts that did feel sore, but I think that was necessary for everything to fit into place,” admitted Mira.

Coming to netra tarpan, she said that the “nourishing” procedure was done with ghee.

“After I did it, I felt I had a new set of eyes. (During the procedure) I felt I had a lot of emotion. But it was also because I felt so cared for at that moment. We really take our eyes for granted. We are always on our phones, almost sometimes 16-17 hours a day, our eyes are working,” she said.

Speaking about the gut-mind connection, Mira Kapoor added, “When the gut is clear, your mind is clear. When your gut is heavy, your mind feels overloaded. And that's one of the benefits of doing a gut detox. It's not just working on your gut, it's working on your body, physical and mental well-being.”

“An enema is done to reintroduce prebiotics, probiotics, the lost nutrition and fluids back into the digestive system, and the meals are as light as before with the execution of having breakfast," Mira Kapoor concluded.