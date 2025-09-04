Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals How Marriage At 21 Made Her Feel: "Watched Friends Chase Their Dreams"

Balancing personal and professional life is something most people juggle today. Some go after degrees, some build careers, some take time off, and others start families early. Everyone's pace looks different, and sometimes that difference can feel bigger than it really is.

Mira Kapoor, who got married at the age of 21, knows that feeling well. Speaking to content creators Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their podcast, Shahid Kapoor's wife opened up about how marriage and motherhood came into her life much earlier than most of her friends.

"I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I'd like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends. I wish I could do what she's doing," Mira said.

She admitted that watching her peers pursue academic or professional goals made her reflect on her own path. "For the longest time, it was me thinking, 'Oh, my friend has gone for her Master's, or they're travelling, or like there's a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that,'" she said.

The shift in Mira Kapoor's life even affected her friendships. "I even remember I couldn't speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, 'What has happened? Just because you've moved and gotten married doesn't mean you forget us.' I was like, 'Guys, genuinely, I'm occupied and caught up and stuff.' I don't think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they're in a similar phase," she said.

Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Misha in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.

While family life came first, Mira Kapoor has also been carving out her own career path. In June 2023, she stepped into entrepreneurship with the launch of her skincare brand Akind, co-founded with Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty. In May 2025, she expanded into wellness with Dhun, her very own wellness centre.

