Mira Kapoor's Sardinian Escapade Features Boat Rides, Stunning Sunsets And Gourmet Dishes

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, recently took a break from work and jetted off to Sardinia, Italy for a picturesque holiday. The diva enjoyed some well-deserved downtime and soaked up the sun on this tropical vacation. She was joined by her kids, Misha and Zain, on this getaway.

Mira made sure to capture as many touristy memories as possible and shared them on her Instagram handle. The montage video featured glimpses of the star wife taking a boat ride in the sea, jumping in the ocean to take a swim and watching sunsets with her kids. She also enjoyed go-karting, sightseeing and eating delicious foods during her time on the island. Mira captioned the post, "Meet me in Sardinia #ladolcevita."

If you are bitten by the travel bug after witnessing Mira Kapoor vacationing in Sardinia. Here are the experiences you must have during your time on the island.

1. Explore The Maddalena Archipelago:

Take a boat trip through this stunning national park, a group of islands renowned for its turquoise waters, hidden coves and diverse marine life.

2. Uncover The Nuragic Civilisation:

Visit Su Nuraxi di Barumini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Sardinia's ancient Nuragic civilisation.

3. Indulge In Sardinian Cuisine:

Sample local delicacies like porceddu (suckling pig) or pane carasau (flatbread), and enjoy regional cheeses like Pecorino Sardo.

4. Embrace Nature And Hiking:

Hike to panoramic viewpoints like Sella Del Diavolo in Cagliari or explore canyons such as Gorropu or Codula Fuili for a more adventurous experience combining mountains and sea.

5. Discover Charming Towns And Cities:

Explore the bustling capital city of Cagliari, the historic Alghero with its distinct Catalan influences, or the colourful streets of Bosa for a taste of Sardinian urban life.

