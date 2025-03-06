Inside Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's 10,000 Sq Ft Home In Worli, Mumbai

The saying, "Two opposite poles attract each other," ideally describes Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's choice when it comes to different aesthetics and flavours. The couple, who share different tastes, merged their style in the best way possible, and their Worli duplex is an ideal depiction of it. In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Mira Rajput gave a home tour of their dreamy abode.

Previously, Shahid and his family lived in Juhu, in a three-bedroom-hall-kitchen apartment, which he bought and converted into a bachelor pad. After getting married to Mira, the couple started looking for a bigger space. Mira recalled how when Shahid visited the luxury high-rise in Worli, he liked it so much. "It wasn't at all what we were looking at—the location, the size, even in terms of the budget we had in mind. But when I walked in, I knew it was home."

At approximately 10,000 square feet, it's a four-bedroom duplex, with space for life, work, entertainment, and play as well. The upstairs section of the house also includes a glam room and a guest room. Mira states, "My parents visit often, and we wanted them to be comfortable." A home theatre and lounge, Shahid's DJ table, an open-air gym to the deck, a small pantry, and an office all make it a comfortable space for the family.

Mira revealed that the tablescaping is a collection of pieces from Wedgwood, Chilewich, and multiple design stores in Copenhagen, and their travels through Spain, Italy, and England. For the extensive space planning and interiors, the couple turned to Annkur Khosla, who they feel matches their aesthetic. The house's highlight is the geometric black staircase with rooms and spaces built around it. The home is an ideal blend of green, natural light, clean lines, soft and earthy colours, and textural details.

For the interiors, Mira drew her inspiration from the Chattarpur farmhouse she grew up in. Describing some of the important aspects that were kept in mind while designing the house, Mira stated how the lighting was a central point. "Shahid is obsessed with lighting. He likes dim, moody lighting, and I prefer it bright, so we have played with both aspects." The furniture was a careful mix of global and local makers, and half of their budget for the home was invested in the ceiling, but as Mira said, it made the "most difference."

Mira is an avid art lover and has been collecting art over the years. Her collection includes a Radhakrishnan sculpture—the first piece of art she ever bought herself—in the entrance lobby, a colour-changing work by Yuvaan Bothysathuvar, and in the dining room, the commissioned work by Subodh Kerkar.

