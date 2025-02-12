Mira Rajput's Pilates Workout Has Quite Literally Got Your Back

A solid workout regimen can do wonders for your fitness goals and Mira Rajput has often made a case for the same.

Mira is a pilates girl by heart and her latest workout video is proof enough.

Posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, Mira Rajput could be seen indulging in a power-packed workout session which seems just the best way to get through the week. She was seen quite literally "killing it" with her fabulous back workout. She did a variation of seated row on the reformer. This pilates workout is a great way to tone your back and strengthen it. She was seated in a straight posture which also helps to improve flexibility and work on the core as well.

Previously, Mira Rajput was seen improving her balance with a plank on the reformer. Planks are a great way to level up your fitness game as they help in strengthening overall body muscles with special focus on the core and arms.

