Mira Rajput's Wellness Centre Charges Rs 1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset. Internet: "We Have Been Doing That For Free"

Mira Rajput has launched Dhun Wellness, a luxe escape in Bandra. The wellness retreat offers Ayurvedic therapies and chakra scans. The venture promises to give an experience of deep healing and rejuvenation, but what has caught the attention of the internet are the sky-rocketing prices for the same.

Conde Nast Traveller has shared that Mira's retreat has a 90-minute Tulya session priced at Rs 12,500, while a 60-minute Ethera facial, a Japanese lymphatic massage will charge the customer Rs 12,000. A mere 30-minute EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) session for easing anxiety will cost Rs 10,000, while a 7-day programme is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Reddit had the funniest reactions to the over-priced services. While some said all of this can be done for Rs 500, some called the venture the "Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow."

How Reddit Reacted

Redditors were quick to respond to Mira Rajput's latest business venture and it's prices that are currently trending.

One internet user joked, "For merely Rs 1.75 lakh, Mira will personally reset your sleep", while someone else mentioned, "Sorry if this is a repetitive post but these prices have me laughing hard."

Another added, "I'll do that for less than Rs 500 myself. All you need is some mild muscle relaxants and vodka. You aren't special, Mira stop trying to be the Kailash Colony version of Gwyneth Paltrow."

Another angry Redditor reacted, "So apparently our darling Mira Kapoor has launched yet another wellness business called Dhun Wellness. This fancy-ass place is tucked into the posh bylanes of Bandra, and ma'am has been giving interviews about its ancient-meets-advanced therapies. But cut to the rate card nothing under Rs 12K an hour! A 7-day programme? Rs 1.5 lakh. Are you serious?!"

What We Know About Mira's Wellness Retreat

Mira Rajput's swanky Dhun Wellness expands across 6,000 sq ft, tucked in Bandra's cosy lanes. The vibe of the place is elegant with marble floors and earthy tones. Soft lighting adds to the intention of providing relaxation to their customers. Other than Ayurvedic therapies, there are also services like cryotherapy, red light beds, and customised oils based on your dosha.

