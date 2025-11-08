Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth Pic With Shahid Kapoor Is Sealed With A Kiss: "The Real Dream Is Love"

Mira Rajput recently shared a loved-up picture with Shahid Kapoor from their Karwa Chauth celebrations earlier this year. It is a heartwarming monochrome shot, where Shahid is seen planting a kiss on Mira Rajput's forehead.

Mira Rajput captioned it, "The thing with life is, it's incomplete without dreams. We all have our own; thinking about them, chasing them, working hard to make them come true. Then love comes along, and you chase dreams together. Different dreams, but together. And you relish the chase, but sacrifice time together."

She continued, "But that's when the magic happens... You find happiness in the other's chase: the wins together, the moments of disappointment together, the tiredness, the cheer, the joy, and the scary possibility of impossibility. And then you realise, the real dream is love."

Have a look here:

Mira Rajput On Marrying Shahid Kapoor When She Was 21

Earlier this year, Mira Rajput had opened up about her new life after marrying actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015.

Talking to Brut India, Mira Kapoor opened up about how she handled the sudden attention that came her way. She said that moving cities and finding her rhythm in a new environment mattered far more to her than what the media was writing at the time.

"I was not pushed into this situation. Absolutely not. I know exactly what I was doing. I didn't realise what the perception of me was till like a year or two into it. So, I think I was a bit oblivious to what was going on and how things were panning out. Now, of course, I am a lot more aware," shared Mira Kapoor, who was only 21 when she married Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015, and Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

In A Nutshell

Mira Rajput shared a loved-up picture with Shahid Kapoor from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. She penned a long note and mentioned that "the real dream is love."

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Set Couple Goals. This Time, It's Pickleball Court In Delhi