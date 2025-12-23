Bharti Singh Breaks Down As Son Laksh Asks <i>"Aap Theek To Ho Na Mumma"</i> After Welcoming Second Child In Emergency Delivery

Comedian Bharti Singh on Monday shared a heartfelt update as she took her first steps after giving birth to her second son, whom they fondly call Kaju. She likened her first step after her delivery to man's first step on the Moon and added that the baby is doing well.

Bharti Singh shared the details on her vlog from the hospital on YouTube.

“Pehle banda jisne antariksh mai kadam rakha tha aaj same waise hi feeling aa rahi hai.. Uth te huye aesa laga ke dushman se ladke uthi hun aur yeh mera pahela kadam baby ko paida karne ke baad dharti pe. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Chalo bachcha dekhne chalein. Mujhe beti chahiye thi, par jo bhagwan ki ichha,” she said about taking her first steps post delivery.

“(Just like the first person who stepped into space, that's exactly how I'm feeling today. When I woke up, it felt like I'd fought a battle with an enemy, and this is my very first step on earth after giving birth to my baby. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Come, let's go see the baby. I've already met Kaju... I wanted a daughter, but whatever God's will).”

Bharti Singh also said that the baby boy, who was born on December 19, is doing absolutely fine.

“Main Kaju se milkar aa chuki hun. Kaju ek dam sahi hai… He's taking feed properly (Kaju is absolutely fine… he's feeding properly)” she said.

Bharti Singh's elder son Lakshya, fondly called Gola, also visited the hospital to meet her and the newborn baby. On seeing his mother, a considerate Laksh asked, "Aap theek to ho na, mumma? Kaju kahan hain?"

Bharti Singh then is heard sobbing and hugging her son close and kissing him.

Then, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa take Laksh to meet his younger brother.

While the comedian is taken to the children's ward in a wheelchair by a nurse, the father-son duo hop ahead of her excitedly to meet the new member of the family.

"I'm not in pain but my stitches hurts when I cough. Otherwise, I'm absolutely ok. I'm just waiting to get my hands on Kaju and then we'll have fun," she added.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the second time, as they welcomed a baby boy on December 19. They also have a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, whom they welcomed in 2022. The couple got married in 2017 after they dated for a few years.

Bharti Singh has participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The couple currently host Laughter Chefs' 3.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Bharti Singh Reveals Being Scared Before Second Delivery: "Achanak Sab Geela-Geela Ho Gaya"

